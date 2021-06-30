Ohio State University Announces 2021-22 Season of Productions

Ohio State University's Department of Theatre, Film and Media Arts has announced its upcoming season. All performances are set to take place at the Drake Center's Thurber Theatre or Roy Bowen Theatre, unless otherwise stated.

Stay up to date on all announcements, including ticket information, at https://theatreandfilm.osu.edu/productions.

The Seagull

Oct. 27 to Nov. 6

Bowen

Anya Reiss adapted Anton Chekhov's classic 1896 dark comedy about romantic and artistic conflicts, ambitions and longings among family and friends on a country estate.

In the Next Room (Or the Vibrator Play)

Nov. 10-19

Thurber

Sarah Ruhl's comedy explores the Victorian era's ignorance of female desire, an unfulfilled marriage and a doctor's pioneering use of the electric vibrator to treat "hysteria" in his female (and occasionally male) patients.

Sweat

March 2-11

Bowen

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play explores frustrations, friendships, racial tensions and dashed hopes among steel-mill workers in a Pennsylvania community after their jobs are relocated elsewhere.

Violet

March 31 to April 8

Thurber

The Broadway bluegrass-gospel-blues musical, by composer Jeanine Tesori and author-lyricist Brian Crawley, follows a small-town North Carolina girl with a disfigured face who encounters love on a Southern bus trip.