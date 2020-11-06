Ohio State Symphony Orchestra Adjusts the Virtual and Outdoor Learning Amidst the Health Crisis

The Symphony Orchestra is recording concerts to post on their website at a later date.

The Ohio State Symphony Orchestra has adjusted to playing in a new way amidst the health crisis so students can proceed with their education in a safe manner, The Lantern reports.

Miriam Burns, a visiting professor and director of orchestral studies at Ohio State, said that pandemic began in March, he had to decide the future of the orchestra.

"It all fell on me," Burns said. "It did help that I was working with the strings, but then I was determined to involve the winds and brass somewhat, as best that I could, to give them as much of a well-rounded education that they originally signed up for."

To abide by social distancing guidelines, Burns split up the orchestra.

The conducting faculty decided she would work with the string instruments, while the wind and brass players would work with the band conductors.

Katherine Jones, a flute professor and area head for brass, wind and percussion instruments, now teaches her students by utilizing Zoom, along with outdoor tents.

"It's a different experience both ways, but learning happens both ways," Jones said.

The Symphony Orchestra is recording concerts to post on their website at a later date.

"There's a misconception that musicians live for applause," Burns said. "That is not true. Musicians live for the opportunity to communicate a story to an audience."

Read more on The Lantern.

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You