OUR TOWN Comes to Abbey Theater Of Dublin And Stage Right Theatrics

Abbey Theater of Dublin, in collaboration with Stage Right Theatrics, will present the classic Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Our Town," written by Thorton Wilder. The production will be performed in-person March 15, 16 and 21-23 at 7 p.m.; March 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $20 and are available at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

"Our Town" shares the story of a love affair between two young neighbors in three parts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity." The play depicts the daily lives of the two families in a small town as the children fall in love, marry, and eventually die. Thornton Wilder's timeless drama compels the audience to consider the importance of life's little moments.

"Our Town" is the quintessential Natural Theatre play," says Stage Right Theatrics Producer Robert Cooperman. "Aside from being American to its core, it portrays the philosophical underpinning of our nation's founding, emphasizing human nature, community, virtue, and the natural cycles of life."

Cast

Rachel Scherrer (Stage Manager)

Jeff White (George Gibbs)

Samantha Wodill (Emily Webb)

Rachel Belenker (Mrs. Webb)

Bradley Davis Barbin (Mr. Webb)

Brandon Ring (Wally Webb)

Francesca DiFrancesco (Mrs. Gibbs)

Sean Taylor (Dr. Gibbs)

Emma Shachter (Rebecca Gibbs)

Charles Easley (Joe Crowell, Si Crowell)

Euan Baker (Howie Newsome)

Rusty Wummel (Simon Stimson)

Jacob Erney (Constable Warren)

Stacy Zuberi (Mrs. Soames)

Robert Cooperman (Professor Willard)

Charlie Rowe (Joe Stoddard)

Ben Hartwig (Sam Craig)

Emma Sheen (Woman Among the Dead)

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Joe Bishara (Director) - has collaborated on over 250 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Ohio's Abbey Theater of Dublin, Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and a Creative Consultant for both Broadway2LA Acting Studio and Evolution Theatre Company. He is a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Society (SDC).

Robert Cooperman (Producer) - has earned his Ph.D. in English (with Drama as a specialty) from The Ohio State University. He is also the founder and president of Stage Right Theatrics, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation that promotes the Natural Theatre. Robert is a contributor for The Epoch Times where his articles about the Natural Theatre have been published. Aside from his interest in theatre, Robert is a connoisseur of parrots and an avid New York Yankee fan.​

Daniel Rodriguez Hijo (Co-Director) - has been directing for over 10 years in the rural parts of central Ohio. He is the Theatre Specialist at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, director of Jonathan Alder's 7th-12th grade theatre programs, and Vice-President of Theatre for the Plain City Music, Arts & Theatre Society (PC MATS). Danny believes in using theatre to build stronger bonds between all people within our communities and enable artists & audiences alike to experience a more enriched life.