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Photos: First look at MTVarts green cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Green cast performs this weekend!

By:

MTVarts' pink cast performed last week - now you can come see the green cast this weekend!

The most beloved tale of all time comes to life on the stage as only MTVarts youth can do. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, young Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Along the way, they must avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West, who is trying to steal the mysterious magic slippers that once belonged to her evil sister… but are now on Dorothy’s feet. Dorothy eventually learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. 

By L. Frank Baum, With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, Background Music by Herbert Stothart.  Director -  Bruce Jacklin, Music Director - Kylie Stadler Hoam, Choreography - Anthony Ingham, Stage Manager - Hannah Marshall, Cast: AUNT EM: Braelyn Jones, UNCLE HENRY: Cameron Powell, DOROTHY: Allie Vance and Lanah Andrews, HUNK/ SCARECROW: Carter Skillman and Will Pletcher, HICKORY/ TIN MAN: Vincent Oertel, ZEKE/ LION: Briggs Swallow and Zayden Luckmeier, GLINDA: Reese Ferenbaugh, MISS GULCH/ WICKED WITCH: Jules Garrett, PROFESSOR MARVEL/ WIZARD OF OZ: Devyn Hall, EMERALD CITY GUARD: Braelyn Jones, CROWS: Finn DeLoss, Sophia Keener, Lark Wright, TREES: Ana Camillus, Avery Sears, Amari McQuigg, NIKKO: Ainsley Sweeney, THREE TOUGH GUYS: Andrew Petersen, Bentley Moore, Jack Lobdell, LULLABY LEAGUE: Mary Jo Camillus, Carenna Swallow, Evelyn Risner, HATCHLING MUNCHKINS: Lena Giles, Imogen Jacklin, Tallulah Wright , MAYOR OF MUNCHKINLAND: Zoanne Durbin, CORONER: Cashe Elliott, FIDDLER: Everly Perry, BARRISTER: Betsy Radcliffe, BRAGGART: Lillian Stoler, ODOT: Kue Clinedinst, JoJo Lobdell, MUNCHKINS/OZIANS/ENSEMBLE: Ana Camillus, Jane Camillus, Mary Jo Camillus, Izzy Cook, Finn DeLoss, Maxine DeLoss, Zoanne Durbin, Cashe Elliott, Eden Figurski, Jeremy Figurski, Faye Gantt, Clara Giles, Jack Jenkins, Cadence Jones, Mollie Jurkowitz, Mila Kanuckel, Sophia Keener, Jack Lobdell, Naomi McFarlane, Amari McQuigg, Bentley Moore, Everly Perry, Andrew Petersen, Cameron Powell, Betsy Radcliffe, Evelyn Risner, Isla Robinson, Avery Sears, Anneliese Scott, Lillian Stoler, Carenna Swallow, Ainsley Sweeney. 

Performances are Sept 11,12, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm, Sept 13 & 20, at 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit:https://mtvarts.com/2026-season/wizard-of-oz-2026/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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