OVER THE RHINE to Bring Acoustic Christmas Show to Lincoln Theatre

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CAPA will present An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine, the Cincinnati-based, husband-and-wife folk-pop duo of Karin Bergquist (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar) and Linford Detweiler (vocals, acoustic guitar, keyboards), at 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 2, in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

When you listen to Over the Rhine, you quickly fall under the spell of Karin's timeless voice “which has the power to stop the world in its tracks” (Performing Songwriter). But then the songs start hitting you. Paste Magazine writes, “Over the Rhine creates true confessional masterpieces that know neither border nor boundary” and included Bergquist and Detweiler in their list of 100 Best Living Songwriters.

Tickets, which start at $33.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 21, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This beloved holiday season tradition began when Bergquist and Detweiler were a young musical pair, invited to perform some seasonal songs on a public radio station in Cincinnati. The performance of carols, traditional tunes and poetry was well-received, and the duo began receiving inquiries as to whether they had recorded any of their Christmas songs.

“It actually felt really good and conjured up an unusual mix of feelings from childhood: innocence, loss, wonder, joy, sadness. I think we were surprised,” Detweiler wrote.

In December of 1996, Over the Rhine recorded and released its first song cycle of Christmas carols, along with a few original tunes, on The Darkest Night Of The Year. The duo played a special “darkest night” release concert on winter solstice in an old 1,300-seat theater in Cincinnati. Every last seat was full. Folks began snatching up copies and seemed to agree that they hadn't heard anything quite like it.

Over the Rhine began touring the Midwest at the holiday season, and has since recorded and released additional Christmas material – three full-length albums in all. And the tours became a tradition, “gatherings of extended musical family, without whom, we'd be homeless,” Detweiler wrote.

“In 2026, we will be leaning into some harmonies and making an intimate but hopefully holy ruckus. It won't be all Christmas music: we'll certainly mix in tunes from many of our records along the way. But hopefully it's still true: hopefully you haven't heard anything quite like it.”

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