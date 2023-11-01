MadLab Theatre Names James Blackmon as New Artistic Director

Blackmon brings decades of theatrical experience to the team and will be a valuable asset to the company.

Nov. 01, 2023

MadLab Theatre Names James Blackmon as New Artistic Director

MadLab Theatre, a non-profit organization that provides an artistic haven for the creation and experience of original works, has appointed James Blackmon as Artistic Director. James will be responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic vision and focus of MadLab productions. He brings decades of theatrical experience to the team and will be a valuable asset to the company.

"What I love most about MadLab is our focus on producing, developing and creating new and original theatre. That's exciting to me. I'm a creative artist and a storyteller and I like to tell the stories of, and give voice to, those who feel they have no voice with which to tell their stories. This appointment is a very good fit for me and I'm looking forward to my future with Madlab."

In addition to his new position as MadLab Artistic Director, Blackmon is the current President of the Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable, the Sr. Drama Director of Whitehall-Yearling High School, the founder and Artistic Director of his own award-winning theatre company, JBEntertainment, and works with the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC). He has worked in the industry for 44 years and has a proven track record of success. He is excited to bring his expertise to MadLab.

Blackmon holds a BA in Theatre from the University of Alabama. His awards and honors include: Outstanding Freshman and Undergraduate Acting awards from the University of Alabama, Alabama Music Teachers Association Piano Performance Competition Winner, Spotlight Magazine Entertainer of the Year, and the Excellence in Directing Award from the Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable.

MadLab is thrilled to welcome James Blackmon to the team and looks forward to seeing the positive impact that he will have on the company.



