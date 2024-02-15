MOMIX's ALICE Comes to CAPA in April

CAPA will present MOMIX’s “Alice” at the Palace Theatre on Friday, April 26.

“Alice” is MOMIX’s new spectacle, a fusion of dance, lighting, music, and costumes inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tale, Alice in Wonderland. Witness bodies morph and stretch into impossible shapes, defying gravity using sheer human wizardry. It's an optical feast meets physical contortion, leaving you questioning what's real and what's another MOMIX illusion.

Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, February 16, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

“I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story,” explains Moses Pendleton, MOMIX Founder and Artistic Director, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” The absurd logic and vibrant imagery offer room for unique interpretations and the story of Alice fits perfectly with the company’s style. This unique journey through wonderland is full of imagery and is your invitation to let your imagination run wild.