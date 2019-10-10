Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations Explores Preservation Vs. Gentrification

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations series is designed to generate community discussion on a variety of interesting cultural questions. On October 31, Community Conversations convenes to talk about the challenge gentrification presents to the King-Lincoln District's cultural history, and asks these questions:

Are online social networks and chat groups among recently arrived residents to the Near East Side a new form of "redlining?" Do they reflect an internet-age tactic designed to exclude "the other?" Is it the civic responsibility of community residents, both long-time and new, to learn and preserve the history of the neighborhood they inhabit? Is gentrification the enemy of historic preservation, not only of edifices, but also of culture?

The event will be facilitated by a local panel of speakers including Ed Lentz, Director Emeritus, Columbus Landmarks Foundation; Scott Woods, owner, Streetlight Guild, creative writer, poet; Chelsea Barnett, account executive, Bartha, Lincoln Theatre Association board member, community advocate; and Tyiesha Radford Shorts, King-Lincoln District resident. It will be moderated by Dr. Jack Marchbanks, host of WCBE's "Jazz Sunday" and Lincoln Theatre Association board member, and Lincoln Theatre Executive Director Suzan Bradford.

The event will also include an Opera Columbus performance of Voices of Freedom.

The Lincoln Theatre Association Community Conversations Series presents "Preservation vs. Gentrification" at the Lincoln Theatre Cardinal Health Ballroom (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, October 31. Doors open at 5:30pm. The program will begin at 6pm. Admission is free.

This program is made possible through the generous support of State Auto Insurance Companies and Donna and Larry James.

www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com





