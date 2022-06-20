Lincoln Theatre Walk Of Fame To Induct Visual Artist Queen Brooks And Jazz Vocalist Jeanette Williams July 30

Presented by State Auto Insurance Companies, the Lincoln Theatre Association will hold a Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, July 30, at 7 pm, to memorialize two Columbus natives who have made outstanding community contributions through their professional careers-visual artist Queen Brooks and jazz vocalist Jeanette Williams. These local trailblazers will be honored during a ceremony that will include a multi-genre tribute to their lives and work and a performance from 2020 Grammy Award nominee Bobby Floyd.

The second half of the ceremony will then move outdoors to reveal the new stars on the Walk of Fame followed by the official dedication of the Lincoln Theatre's Mural Plaza. Made in collaboration with artists and students from the Lincoln's Patternz Summer Camp, the Mural Plaza expands the beauty and mission of the Lincoln outdoors for the enjoyment and enrichment of the community. Lincoln Theatre Executive Director Suzan Bradford will celebrate the artists and supporters of the mural as well as collaborating artists Francesca Miller and Shelbi Roseboro Toone.

The event is free and open to the public with pre-registration at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.

Columbus-born visual artist Queen Brooks holds a BFA and MFA in arts from The Ohio State University. She won the Lila Wallace-Reader's Digest International Artist Award, granting her a residency in the French port city of Abidjan in the Republic of the Ivory Coast, West Africa. She has received numerous honors and awards for her artwork, including the Ohioana Career Award, the highest recognition bestowed on an artist in the state of Ohio.

Brooks has art in collections at the Columbus Museum of Art, the African American Art Museum, Otterbein University, Ohio Dominican University, and the Martin de Porres Center.

She recently completed portal designs for the main entrance of Kwanzaa Playground at English Park, Columbus' only African American-themed playground. Brooks currently serves as lead artist for the Ohio Alliance for Art Education's Art in the House, connecting youth with professional teaching artists to begin their connection to creative thinking, leadership, and lifelong learning through the arts.

Self-described as "coming out the womb singing," Jeanette Williams began her professional career at the age of 14 as an opening act for Dionne Warwick. Shortly after, she found her passion in jazz and became a pillar in the Columbus jazz community. Over the five plus decades of her career, Williams performed with countless local and national artists including Rusty Bryant, Hank Marr, Bobby Floyd, the Columbus Symphony, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, Mary McClendon, Doc Severinsen, George Benson, Arturo Sandoval, and many others. One of the highlights of her career was when she was invited on stage to sing with legendary jazz singer Sarah Vaughn. Her final performance was at the 2019 Columbus Jazz and Ribfest in Bicentennial Park.

