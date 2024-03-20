Jon Batiste Will Join ProMusica For Two Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome American singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader Jon Batiste for a two-day collaborative musical residency in May. Led by ProMusica Music Director David Danzmayr, Batiste will join the orchestra at the Southern Theatre for Jon Batiste x ProMusica: A Musical Residency, which will encompass two uniquely different performances: The Jon Batiste Trio & ProMusica on May 2, and An American Original: Jon Batiste & ProMusica on May 3. Both concerts will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Jon Batiste is a five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning multi-faceted musician, artist, singer, composer, creator, and educator. Born into a long lineage of Louisiana musicians, Batiste is one of the most iconic, unique artists of his generation—globally celebrated for his musical skill, artistic vision, and exuberant charisma. He gained widespread recognition as the bandleader and musical director for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and since then has become a cultural ambassador, introducing audiences to a diverse range of musical styles and artists—using his platform to effect positive change in society. His documentary, “American Symphony,” available on Netflix, follows his journey when composing his first symphony, which premiered at Carnegie Hall. In 2022, Time Magazine named Batiste as one of their 100 most influential people. Deeply involved in music education and outreach programs, Batiste aims to inspire and empower young musicians.

“We are so honored to welcome back Jon Batiste to ProMusica and Columbus, and for the opportunity to create and collaborate on this unique and genre-bending original work and residency,” said Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica. “Jon is a model for the future of our musical world, and we are grateful for his friendship and for trusting ProMusica to explore, discover, and innovate together, through the joy of music.”

The May 2 concert, The Jon Batiste Trio & ProMusica, will feature Batiste as part of his jazz trio (which will also include drums and bass) alongside the orchestra. The concert will feature several arrangements and song sets of his works that will make for a high-energy yet uniquely intimate evening.

For the May 3 concert, An American Original: Jon Batiste & ProMusica, Batiste's multidimensional artistry will be featured as he performs as a soloist, composer, creator, pianist, and visionary alongside the orchestra. The anchor of the evening will be the world premiere of a brand-new original work by Batiste, commissioned by ProMusica. The program will also present a variety of musical segments and dialogue, highlighting Batiste's versatility and discovering his compositional process.

Additional information about Jon Batiste x ProMusica: A Musical Residency is available at https://promusicacolumbus.org/current-season/jonbatistexpromusica2024/.