Jim Brickman to Bring All-New Show A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS To Columbus

Oct. 18, 2023

Piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Columbus this season with his brand-new holiday show “A Joyful Christmas” at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.). This heartwarming evening of music and laughter, featuring special guest vocalists Anne Cochran and John Trones, will be held at 7:30 pm Friday, December 15.

Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Jim Brickman's captivating Christmas concert experience dazzles audiences with his signature piano style and soothing vocals, filling the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, holiday classics and all of Brickman's biggest hits. Come celebrate the spirit of the season with faith, love, and togetherness be part of the fun with Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas.”

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's “No Words,” and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins, amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 23rd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.”

www.jimbrickman.com

Performance Details: 

Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas”

Friday, December 15

Southern Theatre

$34-$69

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit Click Here.




