Jim Brickman To Support The Southern Theatre With SHARE THE LOVE, LIVE VIRTUALLY

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman continues to entertain fans this February with "Share the Love LIVE Virtually." Brickman will perform the sweet sounds of love that bring family and friends together in this live concert experience filled with his own hit songs such as "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes," and "Valentine."

CAPA presents "Share the Love, LIVE Virtually" on Friday, February 12, at 9 pm; Saturday, February 13, at 7 pm and 10pm; and Sunday, February 14, at 7 pm and 10 pm. Early bird tickets to this online concert are $40 per device. After February 1, tickets are $50 per device. To purchase, use the code "LOVEST" at www.capa.com.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit Columbus' historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home while supporting the arts during this challenging time.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 No. 1 albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music.

Brickman is one of pop music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Lady A, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians.

He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show "The Jim Brickman Show." New in 2020, the "Brickman Bedtime Story" podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iheart podcasts every Tuesday night.