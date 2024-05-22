HER2-REVUE Comes to The Lincoln Theatre Next Month

The performance is set for June 14.
Top Shelf Productions will present the HER2-Revue, a celebration of burlesque, body positivity/confidence, self-love, and sexual wellness. Join in during National Cancer Survivor Month on Friday, June 14 for the HER2-Revue’s “Shimmy and Shake for Survivors” burlesque showcase and learn more about survivorship support services including tattooing, microblading/permanent makeup, boudoir photography, burlesque workshops, and more!
Featured Performers:
– Hot Tawdry (Chicago)
– Madame Mira (Cincinnati)
– Twirlisha Devine (Indianapolis)
– Ethel Loveless (Louisville)
– and your host Thrillda Swinton (Columbus)
Featured Businesses/Exhibitors:
– Queen Bee Cabaret (Cincinnati)
– Living Story Tattoo (Dublin)
– 614 Boudoir Photography (Gahanna)
– Rocket Pasties (Columbus)
Founded and produced by Scott Vezdos (Top Shelf Productions), The HER2-Revue is a new burlesque showcase based in Columbus, OH featuring professional and amateur performers from around the country. The HER2-Revue is a celebration of burlesque, body positivity/confidence, self-love, and sexual wellness with an emphasis on breast cancer survivors and survivorship services.
