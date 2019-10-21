Grandview Heights High School Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Young Adventurer's Edition

Grandview Heights High School will present She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition directed by April Olt; fight choreography by Leland Leger; costumes by Sonda Staley; lights/sound by Mitch Hyde; projections by Emma Pommering.

What was high school like in 1995 in Athens, Ohio? She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition introduces the audience to the action-packed world of fantasy role-play, 90's pop culture, and high school life in the Midwest in the 90's.

The story begins with Agnes (Sally Hofmans-Curie) following the death of her sister, Tilly (Ellie Kahle). Agnes discovers Tilly's Dungeons and Dragons notebook and takes a journey to discover her sister's imaginary world and refuge. Along the way, she meets up with Chuck, the Dungeon Master (Spencer Browning), Lilith Morningstar (Kit Stephens), Kaliope Darkwalker (Maya Hanscel) and Orcus, the Demon Lord of the Underworld (Oscar Dunkle). Throughout this heart-pounding voyage, Agnes not only masters the game and fantasy world, but also confronts the demons and difficulties that her sister and her party confront in the real- world. This play by acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen (writer on the TV Series The Society) offers a "heart-pounding homage to the geek warrior in us all!" - Samuel French.

*This production is rated PG-13 for adult themes, language and violence.

She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers cast also includes: Mary Beth Kauffman (Vera), Aidan Young (Miles), Kieren Bode (Steve), Sela Simmons (Farrah the Fairy), Daniel Field (Narrator), Liz McDermott (Evil Tina), Ava Rehbeck (Evil Gabbi), Cheerleaders: Audra Naille, Juliana Bongiorno, Cate Stanley, Dominic Moretti, Judah Cook and Monsters: Maria Sipes, Ally Smith, Alayna Lee, David Zimmerman, Dylan Dobbs-Euans, Maggie Lobley, Lydia Robertson, Maura Branum, Ellie Debelak, Isabella Reed, Tyler Schmied.

Performances are Thursday, November 7, Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9 at 7:00pm. Student prices of $1.00 per ticket for the Thursday at 7:00pm performance ONLY. All performances will be held at the Grandview Heights High School Auditorium at 1587 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.ghschools.org or in person at the theatre at 6:00pm on the day of the performance ONLY.

For ticket information contact April Olt at 614-406-8391 or go to www.ghschools.org and click on the Performing Arts link under Departments.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You