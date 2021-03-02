GHHS Performing Arts Announces Spring Musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The beloved characters from Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip are coming to life at Grandview Heights High School this March! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and friends as they navigate the trials and tribulations of everyday life in this year's GHHS spring musical, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, from the comfort of your own home. With a score by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, and libretto by Gesner and Michael Mayer, Charlie Brown includes many memorable songs like "Suppertime", "My New Philosophy", and "Happiness".

The student company of 39 cast and crew members has worked tirelessly to bring this sweet musical to life in compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols implemented by the Grandview Heights City School District. Filmed live on-stage in front of a small socially-distanced audience, this production will be streamed online via BroadwayOnDemand on March 19, 20, and 21 for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased individually for $5.99 and household access is available for $15. Ticket purchase provides on-demand access for the duration of the scheduled stream, which features two separate casts of principal characters. Your online ticket will give you access to watch both performances at no additional charge. (Please note: a free subscription to BroadwayOnDemand is necessary in order to purchase a ticket.)

If you enjoyed The Music Man, Mamma Mia!, Shrek, and other past GHHS musicals, don't miss this year's talented and seasoned students, who are grateful for the opportunity provided by Superintendent Andy Culp, Principal Robert Brown, and The Grandview Heights City School District to return to the stage after a year of limited performance opportunities. Though this process has been markedly different than previous years, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brownreminds performers, crew, and audiences alike that during trying times, humor and happiness can always be found.

For more information, visit: https://www.ghschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=221347&type=d&pREC_ID=551428. For tickets, visit: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/P9pbv0jor8uS-youre-a-good-man-charlie-brown--grandview-heights-high-school.