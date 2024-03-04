Free Celebration of The Day of the Children Comes to CAPA in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present a FREE celebration of The Day of the Children/El Día de los Niños—with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more—on Sunday, April 14 from 1:30-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

All activities are free, but space is limited, so attendees are strongly encouraged to register in advance at CBUSArts.com or CAPA.com.

Doors open at 1 pm, with cultural and arts activities from 1:30-3 pm in the Lincoln Ballroom. Activities will include a performance and instruction by Ballet Folclorico Xochihua; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland; balloon art by Evan Smith; bracelet making with CAPA; and other activities. Food will be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck.

A free performance of Paige Hernandez’s Havana Hop will follow from 3-4 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.

About Havana Hop

In Havana Hop by award-winning artist, Paige Hernandez, Young Yeila dreams of being a superstar but her lack of confidence gives her awful stage fright. With advice from her mother and mentors, Yeila begins her journey to find her roots. Travel with Yeila as she visits her grandmother in Cuba to add a salsa flavor to her own hip-hop style. The audience gets to dance along in this dynamic participation play where one actress creates three generations of lively women. Journey with Yeila as she discovers the fun of her multi-cultural heritage.

CAPA’s Education and Engagement Department launched El Día de los Niños in 2023 as an extension of Festival Latino, offering a family-centered event celebrating Latino culture.

“The Day of the Children/El Día de los Niños is an internationally established celebration of children with the goal of connecting families to the world of learning through stories, cultural and arts activities, and community,” Amy Handra, CAPA Director of Education and Engagement, said. “We are excited to once again participate in this international movement committed to the welfare of all children.”