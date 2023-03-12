Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Feature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre

Feature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre

Young, diverse cast ready to ‘shock the world’

Mar. 12, 2023  

When HITS! THE MUSICAL was gearing up to embark on a 48-city tour of the United States, a reality TV crew was brought on board to document the journey. The thought of 29 young adults between the ages of 10 to 22 traveling as an army across the United States seems to be ready made for a sudsy docudrama.

There's just one problem, according to executive producer Bob Gries. If a viewer is looking for behind-the-scenes backstabbing or table flipping, he or she won't find it.

"I told them it wouldn't work because there was no drama," said Gries, who hails from Cleveland. "These kids truly love each other. They are the face of America. They are the America we should be.

"A national show of this caliber with only America's greatest young performers and no adults, has never existed before. And they are about to shock the world."

The show rolls into Columbus March 16 at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main Street in downtown Columbus).

HITS! THE MUSICAL's executive team has woven together an interesting pedigree. Grammy winners Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott, Warwick's son and record producer, serve as executive producers along with Gries and Thaddeus M. Bullard, (the WWE Inaugural 24/7 champion under the name Titus O'Neil).

"We're very fortunate Dionne and Damon found out about HITS! THE MUSICAL and jumped on board with us," Gries said. "They have been out telling the world how great it is. Dionne called it, 'Absolutely brilliant.' Damon said, 'It's a mega-hit.'"

Gries points out the real stars, obviously, are the 19 singers and 10 dancers who bring the show to life, night after night.

The show began as a dream of Cynthia Nekvasil, Gries' ex-wife. She began an all-girls program called ENTERTAINMENT REVIEW in 1989 in Tampa, Fla.

"The show was so great that I always said it should go to Broadway," Gries said. "A year ago, I said it was time to take the essence of her local show and create an extraordinary national musical spectacle."

Nekvasil and her crew scoured TikTok and traveled to 37 different cities to find students to fill the roles. They looked at over 7,000 prospects and whittled the list down to 70, which they brought to Tampa for a grueling three-day tryout to get the final cast.

Once it was chosen, the cast then set to work on the orchestration and choreography of the set list that ranges from everything from Styx to Lady Gaga while the creative team began organizing the presentation. Currently the lighting for the show is designed by Carrie Underwood's set designer and the show features over 80 songs and 500 costume changes.

"A musical is only as good as the music and we have 80 of the greatest songs of all time," Gries said. "The show is a journey through many different genres like Pop, Hollywood, and Rock and through the decades from the 1960s to the present.

"For the cast, I hope this is the springboard to launching their careers. It's amazing watching young kids touch an audience emotionally in a way that other shows cannot do."

Part of that magic occurs long before the group hits the stage. The cast has created a Partridge Family-like atmosphere, only with a lot more family members.

"The diversity of ages is a plus, not a minus. The young ones look up to the older ones," Gries said. "It's so special to watch a group from 10-22 all working together.

"But the tour and being with the kids is the most fun and the show that you're going to see is one of the most extraordinary shows you will see in your lifetime. I realize that's a bold statement but virtually everyone that has seen it to date has said they're 'blown away' and 'It's better than Broadway.'

"I've never seen a show where the audience cheers after every number. When you see a 13-or 14-year-old girl stand up and sing like Celine Dion, it will move you to tears. But don't take my word for it. Ask Dionne and Damon."

Better yet, go and see it and decide for yourself.




Photos: First Look at MTVarts SEUSSICAL JR. Photo
Photos: First Look at MTVarts' SEUSSICAL JR.
'Oh, the thinks you can think' when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza. Performances are Mar.10 7:30pm, Mar. 11 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Mar.12 2:00pm, at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/193-seussical
Photos: First Look at Curtain Players THE GODS OF COMEDY Photo
Photos: First Look at Curtain Players' THE GODS OF COMEDY
What do you do when you're a Classics professor at one of the greatest universities in America and find a long lost manuscript by Euripides that will make you famous throughout the world? You lose it, of course. And then you call on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get you out of the mess. For young professor Daphne Rain, the first surprise is that the gods show up. And the second surprise is that any two people - even if they are gods - can wreak so much havoc on one university. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption. Written by Ken Ludwig, Directed by Cathy Cordy, Cast: Randy Benge (Dionysus), Tiarra Dapo (Daphne), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Dean Trickett), Brian Henry (Aristide/Alexsi/Ares), Lynne Rouzer (Thalia), Daniel Sawtelle (Ralph), & Heather Schultz (Brooklyn/Zoe) Performances run March 10 - 25, 2023 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways MURDER INN Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's MURDER INN
Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth-century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley. Performances run Mar. 10 - 26, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70961
BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death Photo
BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death
A seemingly crowd-pleasing, high-energy, sensory-overloaded BEETLEJUICE was resurrected at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night to a devoted cult fan following. While slapstick jokes, disturbing references, and visual diversions dominate much of the show, there are also moments of heart-warming tenderness, much thanks to the incredible performance of Isabella Esler who plays Lydia.

From This Author - Paul Batterson


Feature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern TheatreFeature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre
March 12, 2023

When HITS! THE MUSICAL was gearing up to embark on a 48-city tour of the United States, a reality TV crew was brought on board to document the journey. The thought of 29 young adults between the ages of 10 to 22 traveling as an army across the United States seems to be ready made for a sudsy docudrama.
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Short North StageFeature: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage
March 9, 2023

After reciting the 'The Witch's Entrance' for 19 shows in Short North Stage's production of INTO THE WOODS, Diana DeGarmo may never look at a salad the same way again.
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North StageReview: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage
February 5, 2023

What did our critic think of SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage? People always ask critics two questions: “did you like it?” and “is it worth seeing?” When it comes time to discuss SLAVE PLAY, these two questions are going to be tough to answer. Did I like it? From a theatrical rubric, it checks off the boxes of fantastic acting and wonderful direction, and powerful message. However, is it enjoyable? At times yes … and sometimes it felt like a punch to the stomach.  
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio TheatreReview: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre
January 26, 2023

What did our critic think of SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre?
Review: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of DublinReview: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of Dublin
January 17, 2023

What did our critic think of THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of Dublin? As the director of THE PRICE OF POWER, Abbey Theater of Dublin director Joe Bishara is up against an interesting challenge. How does one present a show about John F. Kennedy, one of the most famous faces in the history of American politics?
share