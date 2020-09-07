Evolution Theatre Company Presents THE SISSY CHRONICLES

The show will stream Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m.

Evolution Theatre Company, in association with the Abbey Theater of Dublin, announces a world premiere production of the new one-person play, "The Sissy Chronicles," written and performed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger and directed by Joe Bishara, Theater Supervisor at the Abbey Theater of Dublin.

The production, a dramatically staged, personal recounting of the life of its author, is a highly relatable exploration of the lived experience of a gay man, filled with all the pathos and humor one expects from such a heartwarming in-depth accounting of the societal structures and patterns which confront, shape, and ultimately define the lives of those deemed "other" or "different."

"It has been my distinct pleasure to collaborate with Evolution Theatre Company on multiple productions ("Sticks and Stones," "Corpus Christi," "Breaking the Code," "Elephant in the Room") over the past five years. Mark's touching and humorous coming of age story epitomizes self-definition and self-identity," Director Joe Bishara said. "The City of Dublin is honored to bring inclusion into the spotlight and collaborate on the world premiere of "The Sissy Chronicles" with Mark and the Evolution Theatre Company."

In light of the current pandemic and in keeping with CDC, Ohio Department of Health and Franklin County Public Health guidelines, the world premiere production of "The Sissy Chronicles" will be streamed online Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m., with an additional showtime on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m., as well as Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance online at the Abbey Theater of Dublin's website. More information about "The Sissy Chronicles" can be found by visiting the Evolution Theatre Company website at EvolutionTheatre.org or on the Evolution Theatre Company Facebook page.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You