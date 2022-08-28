Ember Women's Theatre to Present WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET in September

Ember Women's Theatre will present Women Playing Hamlet, by William Missouri Downs, featuring an all-female cast performing multiple roles.

The production opens Friday September 16th, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until October 1st at the Van Fleet Theater, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $20 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.emberwomens.com.

Women Playing Hamlet is directed by eMBer co-founder Michelle Batt. The cast features Cat McAlpine as Jessica, with Melissa Bair, Liz Girvin, Tracy Weaver, and Sheree Evans as the ensemble.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's seventh production. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre on facebook, or email them at emberwomenstheatre@gmail.com.