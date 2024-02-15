Dustin Pari to Host GHOSTS: DO YOU BELIEVE? at Southern Theatre This Spring

“Ghosts: Do You Believe?”, a live show hosted by paranormal expert Dustin Pari of “Ghost Hunters,” is coming to Columbus on Wednesday, April 17, at the Southern Theatre.

This extraordinary live show blurs the boundaries of reality and the supernatural. Join us as we dive deep into the world's most riveting paranormal evidence and share perplexing ghost stories that defy explanation. Brace yourself for an interactive journey through haunted encounters, mind boggling phenomena, and first-hand accounts that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew. This spine-tingling adventure is not to be missed. Join us as we unlock the mysteries that haunt us all.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, February 16, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With 30 years of experience researching the unknown, Dustin Pari brings exciting and positive lectures about the paranormal all across the country. As a part of television's “Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Hunters International,” and appearances on “Destination Truth” and “Ghost Nation,” Dustin has traveled the world over, looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm.

Dustin's fascination with the paranormal began with an encounter he had with a spirit in his childhood home. In his efforts to better understand what had happened, and why, he has traveled across the United States to 27 countries upon six different continents, learning a little more with each step of his journey.

Throughout the year he travels as an invited guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. He has been interviewed by television's Anderson Cooper and has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has written two books based upon his findings and his unique approach to the paranormal, along with three other books that include stories from life on the road. He has also designed and published multiple coloring books for children and adults.

Dustin is known for his strange and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world. He focuses his research on the connections between the spiritual world and our mortal realm.

In addition to conducting his paranormal research, Dustin also does a lot of work as a motivational speaker, mental health and suicide awareness advocate, and Christian lecturer.