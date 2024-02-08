Drexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring Politics

Each screening will be accompanied by commentary from a subject expert who will help guide the audience through the film's historical and cinematic importance.
As the 2024 election season enters high gear, the Drexel Theatre begins a new film series leading up to the election that examines how films and filmmakers have tackled political topics through the years.
The film series, titled Voices: A Century of Political Cinema, will showcase a wide variety of films that brought the politics of their time to the screen. Voices is curated from a special edition of The New Republic magazine, titled “The 100 Most Significant Political Films of All Time.”
Each screening will be accompanied by commentary from a subject expert who will help guide the audience through the film's historical and cinematic importance.
“Whether as commentor, critic, or storyteller, a filmmaker is uniquely positioned to ask an audience to think about politics in a way that differs from the daily news cycle, and this feels particularly important in a national election year,” Friends of the Drexel Board Chair Jennifer Nelson Carney said. “We're pleased to screen a series of carefully curated films that we believe will encourage fresh discussions of important political issues.”
The series opens with “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962) on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 pm.
The guest speaker for the first film will be Michael Tomasky. Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and the editor in chief of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas. He was previously executive editor of The American Prospect and the founding editor of Guardian America. He is the author of Left for Dead: The Life, Death, and Possible Resurrection of Progressive Politics in America and Hillary's Turn: Inside Her Improbable, Victorious Senate Campaign. He lives outside of Washington, D.C.
“In these challenging times, our beloved theatre plays a unique role to stimulate dialogue, understanding and action,” said Drexel Chairman Emeritus Richard Stoff. “These classic, award-winning films address fundamental themes like power, influence, voting and human rights that transcend political history here in our country and around the world.”
(Films and guest speakers subject to change.)
For tickets and more information on the series and all Drexel Theatre programming, visit Drexel.net
