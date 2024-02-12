Dr. Everett McCorvey Named Inaugural Principal Guest Conductor at Opera Columbus

Opera Columbus has unveiled a historic moment in its rich artistic journey as it welcomes the distinguished Dr. Everett McCorvey as the inaugural Principal Guest Conductor. This prestigious appointment marks a pivotal chapter in the opera company's legacy, enhancing its commitment to artistic brilliance and innovation.

Dr. McCorvey's illustrious career as a conductor, educator, and performer has already left an indelible mark on opera. He is the founder and music director of the American Spiritual Ensemble, the director and executive producer of the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, president of Global Creative Connections, a production and management company for musical and theatrical events, and the artistic director of the National Chorale. His dedication to musical excellence and commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive arts community align seamlessly with Opera Columbus's vision for the future. In this groundbreaking role, Dr. McCorvey will not only wield the conductor's baton but will serve as a artistic partner, collaborating closely with Opera Columbus's leadership, including the General Director and CEO.

"I am truly excited to embark on this artistic journey with Opera Columbus, a company known for its unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity," said Dr. McCorvey. "The prospect of contributing to such a dynamic and forward-thinking institution is invigorating.”

Most recently with Opera Columbus, Dr. McCorvey has judged the Cooper-Bing Vocal Competition and conducted Carmen, which was recently named best opera production of the year by BroadwayWorld. In his new position, Dr. McCorvey will lead one opera each season, work closely with the Crane Directing Fellow, and actively participate in various engagement programming and events throughout the Central Ohio community.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome the exceptional Dr. Everett McCorvey to the Opera Columbus family. His extraordinary talent will undoubtedly enrich our artistic endeavors, and we eagerly anticipate the harmonious collaboration that lies ahead,” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director + CEO of Opera Columbus. “Dr. McCorvey's appointment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to musical excellence and innovation, and we are poised for a transformative era."

Dr. McCorvey will begin a three-year engagement with the Columbus company in February 2024.

About Dr. McCorvey

Everett McCorvey, is a native of Montgomery, Alabama. He received his degrees from the University of Alabama, including a Doctorate of Musical Arts. He has performed in many cities around the world and theaters across the country, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Kennedy Center, Aspen Music Festival, Radio City Music Hall, Birmingham Opera Theater, Teatro Comunale in Florence, Italy, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England, as well as performances throughout Spain, the Czech and Slovak Republics, Austria, Japan, China, Brazil, Ireland, Poland, Portugal and Hungary, Mexico, Peru and France. He joined the Tony Award winning Sherwin Goldman Production of PORGY AND BESS at Radio City Music Hall in 1982 and was also part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Debut Production of Porgy and Bess in 1985.

McCorvey’s career has spanned all areas of the performing arts business from performer to musical director, stage director, voice teacher, producer, impresario, orchestra conductor, union representative, administrator, mentor and is the director and executive producer of the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre.

Vocal Excellence is a hallmark of Dr. McCorvey’s work. As a teacher he has given masterclasses and vocal workshops throughout the United States, Europe, South America, China, Japan, and Poland. Dr. McCorvey is the founder and Music Director of the American Spiritual Ensemble, a group of 24 professional singers performing spirituals and other compositions of African- American composers dedicated to keeping the American Negro Spiritual alive. In its 29-year history, the group has presented over 600 concerts including 20 tours of the United States and 17 tours of Spain. Presently the American Spiritual Ensemble is the only professional ensemble of its kind dedicated solely to the American Negro Spiritual. The Ensemble has released twelve CD’s: On My Journey Now – The American Spiritual Ensemble on Tour, Ol’ Time Religion, Lily of the Valley, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; The Spirituals; The Spirit of the Holidays; The Duke Returns; Duke Ellington Sacred Concerts; Mosaic, featuring Metropolitan Opera Star Angela Brown; Stand the Storm, Featuring American Soprano Jeryl Cunningham; Been in the Storm Too Long featuring American Baritone Kenneth Overton as well as two CD’s featuring the music of John Jacob Niles produced by McCorvey featuring American Soprano Hope Koehler. McCorvey recently produced a CD Anchored in the Lord featuring singers from the Bay View Music Festival’s American Negro Spirituals Intensive program, where McCorvey serves as Director.

Dr. McCorvey is also in his ninth season as the Artistic Director of the National Chorale of New York City . Celebrating 56 years of great choral singing, the National Chorale is a symphonic choir which performs at Lincoln Center in New York City. The National Chorale is well-known in New York and around the region for its performances of the great choral titans as well as for the popular New York Messiah Sing-In at Lincoln Center! The Sing-In is one of the oldest sing-in’s in the country.

Dr. McCorvey has served on the faculty of the New York State Summer School of the Arts in Saratoga Springs, New York where he was ArDst-in-Residence and Associate Conductor and is also a frequent advisory panelist and on-site reviewer for the National Endowment for the Arts Opera/Musical Theatre program in Washington, D.C. He also served on the faculty of the American Institute of Musical Studies (AIMS) in Graz, Austria. He is on the opera faculty in the summers at the Bay View Music Festival in Petoskey, MI, and is co-director of the Bay View Music Festival’s American Negro Spirituals Intensive program, a program dedicated to helping young singers learn about the American Negro Spirituals.

Dr. McCorvey is a teacher and vocal advisor to many singers in the profession. Dr. McCorvey has been the recipient of several awards highlighting his teaching, research and service. Recent awards include the SEC (South Eastern Conference) Faculty Achievement Award, given to a faculty member from each of the 14 SEC Athletic Conference schools. He was also the recipient of the UK Libraries Medallion for Intellectual Achievement in 2018. This award is one of UK’s most prestigious awards given to one Kentuckian, it recognizes high intellectual achievement by a Kentuckian who has made a contribution of lasting value to the Commonwealth. The award also promotes education and creative thought. Other awards include the Lexington Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award (2020); two Regional Emmy Awards for UK Opera Theatre’s summer production of “It’s A Grand Night for Singing” (2018); the Notable African-Americans in Lexington Award given by the Lima drive Seventh-Day Adventist Church (2018); the Central Music Academy Lifetime Achievement Award (2015), the Alabama Governor’s Artists Award, the highest arts award given to an artist from Alabama (2015), the Salvation Army Community Service Award (2014) and the Camp Horsin’ Around Community Service Award (2014). In 1998 he was the Acorn Award Recipient given by the Kentucky Advocates for Higher Education. This prestigious Award goes to only one Professor in the state of Kentucky who exemplifies excellence, innovation and creativity in teaching and research. Dr. McCorvey was also the recipient of an outstanding faculty award from the University of Kentucky Lyman T. Johnson Alumni Association for 1998 and was selected to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award in the Arts from the Society for the Fine Arts at the University of Alabama, his Alma Mater, in February of 1999.

