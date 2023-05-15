Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season

The CSO will present 12 Masterworks programs in the 2023-24 season. Two programs will include Sunday matinee performances.

Accompaniment programs will continue, including Preludes, Mozart to Matisse, and the popular Friday Coffee Dress events that include complimentary coffee and donuts.

The 2023-24 Masterworks season will open with Holst's celestial masterpiece, The Planets, featuring projections of stunning NASA HD imagery and the female voices of the Columbus Symphony Chorus.

This season will shine a light on diverse composers, from the premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's Conquest Requiem to William Dawson's spiritual-driven Negro Folk Symphony to John Wineglass' Alone Together that addresses the social issues faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra will perform Grammy Award-nominated composer Anna Clyne's new This Moment, a work it co-commissioned through the League of American Orchestras' Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions program.

Guest artists will include rising young talents including saxophonist Steven Banks, genre-bending string quartet Time for Three, and Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa.

Audience favorite Natasha Paremski, a Russian-American pianist, returns to Columbus to join the orchestra for Rachmaninoff's dazzling Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

The orchestra and chorus end the season with Mozart's Mass in C minor, a new completion by German musicologist Ulrich Leisinger which premiered in Germany in 2019.

Continuing for the 2023-24 Masterworks season, all children aged 6-16 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Preludes - Prior to most Masterworks performances, the CSO will offer a 30-minute, informational talk about the works or composers to be performed that evening hosted by WOSU's Christopher Purdy, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, or other special guests.

Friday Coffee Dress - Select Masterworks programs in 2023-24 season will offer $14 general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals. Complimentary coffee and donuts included.

Mozart to Matisse - The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

Sunday Matinées - In the 2023-24 season, two programs will offer 2 pm Sunday matinée performances.

College Club - This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as special member emails and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.