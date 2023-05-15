Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season

Learn more about the full lineup here!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo 2 CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season
Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL
Schedule Announced For The 2023 CAPA Summer Movie Series At The Ohio Theatre, June 15- Jul Photo 4 Schedule Announced For The 2023 CAPA Summer Movie Series At The Ohio Theatre, June 15- July 16

Schedule Announced For The 2023 CAPA Summer Movie Series At The Ohio Theatre, June 15- July 16

The CSO will present 12 Masterworks programs in the 2023-24 season. Two programs will include Sunday matinee performances.

Accompaniment programs will continue, including Preludes, Mozart to Matisse, and the popular Friday Coffee Dress events that include complimentary coffee and donuts.

The 2023-24 Masterworks season will open with Holst's celestial masterpiece, The Planets, featuring projections of stunning NASA HD imagery and the female voices of the Columbus Symphony Chorus.

This season will shine a light on diverse composers, from the premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's Conquest Requiem to William Dawson's spiritual-driven Negro Folk Symphony to John Wineglass' Alone Together that addresses the social issues faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra will perform Grammy Award-nominated composer Anna Clyne's new This Moment, a work it co-commissioned through the League of American Orchestras' Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions program.

Guest artists will include rising young talents including saxophonist Steven Banks, genre-bending string quartet Time for Three, and Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa.

Audience favorite Natasha Paremski, a Russian-American pianist, returns to Columbus to join the orchestra for Rachmaninoff's dazzling Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

The orchestra and chorus end the season with Mozart's Mass in C minor, a new completion by German musicologist Ulrich Leisinger which premiered in Germany in 2019.

Continuing for the 2023-24 Masterworks season, all children aged 6-16 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Preludes - Prior to most Masterworks performances, the CSO will offer a 30-minute, informational talk about the works or composers to be performed that evening hosted by WOSU's Christopher Purdy, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, or other special guests.

Friday Coffee Dress - Select Masterworks programs in 2023-24 season will offer $14 general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals. Complimentary coffee and donuts included.

Mozart to Matisse - The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

Sunday Matinées - In the 2023-24 season, two programs will offer 2 pm Sunday matinée performances.

College Club - This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as special member emails and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert Photo
CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert

CAPA will present Disney Concerts' “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” at the Palace Theatre on Friday, September 22, as part of a 45-city tour offering Encanto lovers of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families Photo
Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families

The Columbus Symphony invites families to sing, dance and play at its 2023 Popcorn Pops concerts. These two special family concerts are recommended for children ages 3-12. Children will enjoy free pre-concert activities including balloon art, an instrument petting zoo, free carousel rides, airbrush tattoos and more.

CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season

During their 2023-24 Season Announcement Reception last night, CATCO announced that it has changed its name to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio.

Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater Photo
Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater


More Hot Stories For You

Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks SeasonColumbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season
CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film ConcertCAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For FamiliesColumbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 SeasonCATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock
CCT (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Machinal
MadLab Theatre (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# McQueen by JAMES PHILLIPS
Abbey Theater of Dublin (5/25-6/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound