Columbus Symphony Reschedules This Weekend's Russian Winter Festival Concerts

Due to Mayor Ginther and Governor DeWine's recommendation that the downtown Columbus area be avoided this weekend, the Columbus Symphony will reschedule the first half of the Russian Winter Festival previously scheduled for Friday and Saturday, January 15 and 16.

The concerts have been rescheduled for Sunday, January 24, at 2 pm and 6:30 pm. Ticketholders may update their tickets by sending an email to tickets@cbusarts.com with their new preferred time.

The second half of the Russian Winter Festival scheduled for January 22 and 23 will go forward as planned.

Russian Winter Festival II takes place Friday & Saturday, January 22 & 23, 7:30pm daily at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Caroline Hong, piano

Program:

Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony for Strings and Winds

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Russian Winter Festival I takes place on Sunday, January 24, 2 pm & 6:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (Mozartiana)

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online at www.columbussymphony.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Seats will be pre-assigned, and patrons' regular seats may not be available. Visit www.columbussymphony.com for details.