Columbus Symphony Offers In-Person and Virtual Options for Fall 2020 Masterworks Ticketholders

The recordings will be made available on the CSO web site approximately one week following each concert and can be viewed free of charge.

After canceling the opening Masterworks concerts for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, the Columbus Symphony today invited Masterworks ticketholders to attend live performances of four new concerts at the Ohio Theatre. Conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and performed with a full, socially distanced orchestra in concert dress, these performances will also be recorded and published on the Columbus Symphony web site for public viewing approximately one week following each concert.

Anyone currently holding a ticket to any 2020-21 Masterworks concert, either subscription ticket or single ticket, and would like to attend one or more of the new, live performances should send an email to rsvp@columbussymphony.com with the date of the concert requested and number of tickets needed. Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Seats will be pre-assigned and patrons' regular seats may not be available.

The live performances and recording releases are scheduled as follows:

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

Friday & Saturday, October 2 & 3, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Program:

Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro Overture

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 2

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

CSO web site release: Friday, October 9, 7:30pm

Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue

with Joanna Frankel/violin and Caroline Hong/piano

Presented by Lincoln Black Label

Thursday, October 22, 7:30pm

Ohio Theatre

Program:

TBD

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

CSO web site release: TBD

For the latest updates, please visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Beethoven Symphony No. 4

Friday & Saturday, October 23 & 24, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Program:

Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture

Frank: Elegía Andina

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

CSO web site release: Friday, November 6, 7:30pm

Beethoven Symphony No. 6

Friday & Saturday, November 13 & 14, 7:30pm daily

Program:

Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor

Walker: Lyric for Strings

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

CSO web site release: Friday, November 20, 7:30pm

Columbus Symphony Live Audience Safety Protocols:

Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.

Seats will be pre-assigned and patrons' regular seats may not be available.

Tickets are limited to a maximum capacity of 300.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.

Patrons will all enter from a single entrance point through the front doors of the Ohio Theatre and depart through a separate exit point to prevent cross-traffic.

Concessions will not be offered.

There will be no intermission.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the concert beginning.

Enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures have been implemented between each concert and the fresh air intake through the HVAC system has been increased.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

Photo credit: Randall L. Schieber

