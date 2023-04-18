Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbus Symphony Creates New Academy For BIPOC Musicians

Applications for the 23-24 season can be submitted for free online by May 31, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The Columbus Symphony has announced the launch of "The Academy," a new intensive training program aimed at increasing racial diversity among musicians in American orchestras and designed to enrich and prepare young musicians who wish to pursue a professional career in music performance.

The tuition-free program builds a pipeline for accessible and equitable opportunities for underrepresented and underserved student musicians in grades 7-12 who identify as part of the Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC) community and intend to pursue music at the highest level on a standard orchestral instrument. The Columbus Symphony aims to address the disparity and remove musical and non-musical barriers that keep young musicians of color from pursuing a sustaining performance career.

Through key orchestras resources, including rigorous music instruction from Columbus Symphony musicians, financial support, career mentorship, and performance opportunities, Academy Fellows and their families will receive the foundational guidance necessary to set them on a path to the professional stage.

In 2022-2023, a pilot year provided the groundwork for a programmatic foundation and scaffolding in which The Academy can continue to grow its impact and reach.

"The Academy provides a pathway for students to become professional orchestra musicians who are capable of extraordinary artistry but do not have access to the support necessary to win positions in college or university music schools, conservatories, and eventually full-time jobs," said the Columbus Symphony's Education Programs Manager Madison Hookfin.

The Academy is searching for up to seven talented and passionate BIPOC student musicians to make up its inaugural cohort for the 2023-2024 season. These Academy fellows receive free weekly private lessons, tuition-free enrollment into the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras, as well as access to Columbus Symphony performances, Masterclasses, and exclusive program opportunities. Students and parents/guardians commit to program participation for five years, with five new students added each year to establish a full enrollment of 25 students in the Academy.

Applications for the 23-24 season can be submitted for free online by May 31, 2023. Requirements include a recommendation from a teacher and an audition video. For a complete list of audition requirements or more information on the program, visit www.ColumbusSymphonyAcademy.com

Institutional and individual supporters interested in philanthropic partnerships with The Academy or other equity, diversity, and inclusion programs contact Stephanie Davis Wallace at sdaviswallace@columbussymphony.com or 614-221-5411.



