Columbus Symphony Chorus to Hold 2021-22 Season Auditions Next Month

The Columbus Symphony Chorus will be singing in-person again soon, and is preparing for the upcoming 2021-22 season by holding auditions at the Ohio Theatre, Room 1 on the lower level, on Tuesday, August 17, and Tuesday, August 24, starting at 6:30 pm each evening.

To schedule an audition, interested parties should contact Chorus Director Ronald Jenkins through the Columbus Symphony web site at www.columbussymphony.com. Click on "Orchestra" at the top of the page, then "Chorus" on the drop-down menu. There is a link to audition information at the bottom of the page.

Each audition will last 8-10 minutes and consist of the following:

1. The auditionee will sing a prepared piece of classical music-a simple piece is very acceptable. The purpose is to demonstrate the person's voice and musicality. An accompanist is provided. Auditionees should bring three copies of the music-one for the pianist, one for the chorus conductor to follow, and one for themselves. Memorization is not necessary.

2. Each person will be given ear-training/testing (repeating intervals) and be asked to vocalize.

3. Each person will be asked to sight-read, often a Bach chorale.

Auditionees will be notified by Friday, August 27. If accepted for the chorus, rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7:15-9:45 pm in Room 1 of the Ohio Theatre. Chamber Chorus rehearsals begin August 31. Full chorus rehearsals will begin in the fall.

In the 2021-22 season, the Chamber Chorus will perform Bach's St. John's Passion (April 22 & 23). The full chorus will perform Puccini's La Bohème (February 4 & 5), Liszt's "Dante Symphony" (March 18 & 19), and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 (May 13 & 14).

To ensure the safety of all participants, the chorus will continue to follow appropriate health guidelines (CDC) for all rehearsals and concerts.