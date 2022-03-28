Columbus Symphony Announces 2022 Music Educator Award Winners

The Columbus Symphony today announced the winners of the 25th Anniversary Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals who make a difference in the community through a dedication to music education and promotion of a greater understanding of and appreciation for the art form.

Four nominees have been selected in the categories of elementary educator, secondary educator, private/community educator, and lifetime achievement. Each winner will receive a $2,500 grant to spend at their discretion on music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, or purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.

A special Citation of Excellence will be awarded to Dr. Tim Gerber for his lifelong dedication to the Columbus Symphony's education initiatives and commitment to engaging students with the Columbus Symphony.

The 2022 winners will be honored at a special 25th Anniversary Music Educator Awards ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the Ohio Theater. Tickets to this event are $55 and include the award ceremony, brunch, and admission to the Columbus Symphony's matinee concert, Beethoven 9, featuring Beethoven's setting of poet Friedrich Schiller's "Ode to Joy." The awards brunch begins at 11:30 am, and the concert begins at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling (614) 221-4916 before May 6.

The Music Educator Awards are made possible through the generous support of Joseph A. and Linda J. Chlapaty with additional support from Kim and Jude Swanson and the Graves Piano and Organ Co.

The winners of the 2022 Music Educator Awards are:

2022 Music Educator Award - Elementary Educator

Kasey Burt

Elementary Music Teacher, Beechwood Elementary, Whitehall City Schools

Currently teaching grades 2-5, Kasey Burt is in her 21st year of elementary music education at Beechwood Elementary in Whitehall. In addition to leading student performances throughout the year, Burt also manages the fifth-grade safety patrol, organizes the school talent show, and plans and executes positive reward parties and family engagement events. She is a member of the Building Leadership and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports teams and has held after-school drumming and guitar groups throughout the years. During her career in Whitehall City Schools, Burt was named Beechwood Elementary's Educator of the Year in 2003 and 2013 and was named Champion of Education for the district in 2019. She is a member of the Capital University Choral Union, performing with the ensemble on Carnegie Hall Stage in 2016 and 2020.

2022 Music Educator Award - Secondary Educator

Meg and Ryan Alexis

McCord Middle School and Kilbourne Middle School, Worthington City Schools

Meg Alexis has served as band director at McCord Middle School since 2011, and husband Ryan Alexis has served as band director at Kilbourne Middle School since 2009. Throughout their professional careers, they have created numerous opportunities for students, including honor bands, summer camps, and more. In 2014, the couple created the Ohio Music Education Association District 15 Middle School Honor Band which they continue to host each year. Within their own district, Meg and Ryan each manage a jazz band at their respective schools, and together, host the Worthington Middle School Honor Band with other Worthington band directors.

Ryan is also pit orchestra director for Thomas Worthington High School Cardinal Jazz, and on staff with the Pride of Cardinal Country Marching Band at Thomas Worthington High School. In addition, he serves as director of Junior Winds, an honor band for students in grades 8-10 at Capital University.

2022 Music Educator Award - Private/Community Educator

Rick Brunetto

Columbus Italian Festival chair and owner of Valley Dale Ballroom

Over the course of his professional music education career, Rick Brunetto has taught percussion, jazz studies, and music technology at Denison University, Kenyon College, Mt. Vernon Nazarene College, Capital University, and Columbus State Community College. He is currently on faculty at St. Charles High School, directing bands and teaching music and computer applications.

Brunetto has served on the board of the Columbus Italian Festival since 2010, fulfilling the role of chair in 2015 and 2016. He directs the festival's concert band, founded by his wife's grandfather in the 1930s, and oversees the festival entertainment.

Brunetto and wife Landa purchased the Valley Dale Ballroom in 2019, keeping the big band sound alive with performances from his own 17-piece, locally sourced band and providing young musicians with the opportunity to perform where the history of this music began.

2022 Music Educator Award - Lifetime Achievement

Amanda Blevins

Director of Bands, Tri-Valley Local Schools

Blevins began her career at Bishop Watterson High School in 1995, and for the past 26 years, has served as director of bands at Tri-Valley Local Schools. Under her direction, the Tri-Valley Marching Scotties, symphonic, and junior high Bands have consistently earned superior and excellent ratings at Ohio Music Education Association District and State Marching Competitions and the Ohio Music Education Association District Concert Band Contest. The Marching Scotties have also competed in Bands of America, at Disney World in Florida, and several school and community events.

Blevins has served as advocacy chair and District IX president for the Ohio Music Education Association. She has worked with other music and arts teachers to develop the Muskingum County Fine Arts Course of Study, served as a writer for the Ohio Fine Arts Curriculum Model Team, been a presenter at OMEA State Conferences, and a performing member of the Heisey Wind Ensemble at the Ohio State University-Newark. Blevins has been recognized as the 2007 Daybreak Rotary Teacher of Excellence, 2011 Tri-Valley Teacher of the Year, and 2012 Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Exemplary Teacher.

