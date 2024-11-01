Columbus Jazz Orchestra to Welcome Guest Vocalist Denzal Sinclaire for HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will ring in the holiday season with vocalist extraordinaire Denzal Sinclaire at Home for the Holidays Dec. 4-8. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra and Sinclaire will bring holiday favorites to the Southern Theatre stage for five performances.

Each concert will feature timeless holiday classics and festive favorites, as well as an audience singalong. Home for the Holidays is family-friendly, and Santa Claus will stop by each performance for photos and holiday cheer.

“What do you get when you mix our incredible musicians, the brilliant Byron Stripling, Denzal Sinclaire’s sensational voice, and holiday music? Magic,” said Katy Coy, CJO’s CEO. “If you’re looking for a date night, a night out with the family, or even just a reason to dip your toes into jazz, this is the concert for you. There is something contagious about celebrating the holidays with the CJO.”

Sinclaire is ranked among the finest jazz singers of his generation, possessing a rare ability to achieve, from the moment he steps on stage, a profound emotional interaction with his audience. Sinclaire is a Juno Award (Canada’s Grammy Award) nominee, a recipient of the 2004 National Jazz Award for “Best Album,” a four-time consecutive recipient of the Jazz Report Magazine Award for Male Jazz Vocalist, and a 2007 Choc Jazzman Award winner (France). Sinclaire has graced the stages of numerous concert halls and festivals around the world and has appeared on several popular TV shows. As a former member of UK soul artist, Jamie Lidell’s band, he has appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Manu Katché’s show One Shot Not (France).

Home for the Holidays:

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 5, 2024 | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6, 2024 | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 2024 | 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for Home for the Holidays range from $23.99-$97.59 and are available at jazzartsgroup.org or by calling the CBUSArts box office at 614-469-0939. Season subscriptions are also available for purchase.

Comments