Columbus Children's Theatre to Kick Off 2024-2025 Season With DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

Columbus Children's Theatre will present the regional premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical. The smash hit production based on The New York Times best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and media franchise by Jeff Kinney takes to Columbus August 9 - 18, 2024.

As the first show of the 24-25 season, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical promises to take audience members on a journey to an American middle school. Which to our protagonist, Greg, is the worst. He is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor Fregley, or, maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it's not going to be Greg... no way.

Directed by Brian Gray, with choreography by A.J. Fischer, and musical direction by Patrick Schaefer, CCT's rendition celebrates the power of friendship and how we all can learn what truly matters in life.

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is a beloved series for youth, and a perfect fit for CCT" says Zac DelMonte, CCT's Artistic Director. "The show features young artists and a handful of adults in this wacky, fun, and ultimately heartfelt stage version of Jeff Kinney's books. We are thrilled to highlight performers across a wide age range and bring this effervescent new musical to life for the first time in Central Ohio."

The production follows CCT's unique casting model which is unlike many children's theatres in the country. From CCT Executive Director, Susan Pringle: "We proudly employ an age-appropriate casting model in all of our productions, meaning that adult characters are played by adult professionals, and youth characters are portrayed by talented youth artists from our community. This model gives opportunities for artists of all ages in our community to thrive here in Columbus and gives our audiences a theatrical experience that rivals the touring productions from Broadway."

See Jeff Kinney's popular character take center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical runs August 9 through 18, 2024 at the Riffe Center, Studio 1. Tickets are available for purchase through the CbusArts Ticket Center: https://my.cbusarts.com/overview/7688. All performances will be at the Riffe Center Studio Theatres, Studio One, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215. Ticket prices range from $19-$48 (plus ticketing fees).

