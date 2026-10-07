Clarice and Sergio Assad to Perform at Lincoln Theatre

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Clarice and Sérgio Assad will perform at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus on Wednesday, March 3, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will bring together two generations of Brazil's Assad family. Sérgio Assad, one half of the internationally acclaimed Assad Brothers guitar duo, will be joined by his daughter Clarice Assad, a Grammy-nominated composer, pianist and vocalist whose work incorporates classical, jazz, world music and pop.

The program will feature Brazilian classics alongside original compositions and arrangements, drawing on generations of the Assad family's musical tradition.

Tickets start at $27 and go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased through the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Clarice and Sérgio Assad will perform Wednesday, March 3, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH.

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