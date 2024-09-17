Canton Ballet Announces Three New Programs for 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canton Ballet has announced the details of its 2024–25 season, Momentum, with public performances to be held at the historic Canton Palace Theatre and the Cultural Center Theater within the Cultural Center for the Arts.

The season includes three public programs: Eclectic (October 19, 2024), The Nutcracker (December 13–15, 2024), and Cinderella (April 3–5, 2025). Tickets for each performance are on sale now through Canton Ballet's website at cantonballet.com.

“This season's theme, Momentum, truly captures the spirit of growth and collaboration that drives us forward at Canton Ballet,” said Artistic Director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward. “We are thrilled to partner with Vocal Fusion, under the direction of Brian Kieffer, to present an exciting blend of music and dance. Our cherished production of The Nutcracker, accompanied by the Canton Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz, returns to fill the holiday season with magic. We'll also present Cinderella, a timeless story that will captivate audiences of all ages. These performances are a true celebration of artistry and community, showcasing a compelling blend of music, movement, and storytelling that will leave lasting impressions long after the curtain falls.”

This year's season opens on October 19, 2024, with Eclectic, a dynamic exploration of dance, masterfully blending the timeless elegance of classical ballet with the innovative edge of contemporary movement.

In collaboration with the talents of Vocal Fusion, Northeast Ohio's premier a cappella sensation, Eclectic offers a rich array of styles and genres, merging dance and vocal artistry into a unique and unforgettable experience.

From December 13–15, 2024, Canton Ballet will perform four shows of The Nutcracker, which has enchanted families across Northeast Ohio for over half a century, becoming a beloved holiday tradition. Whether you're embarking on your first ballet experience or returning with your children or grandchildren, The Nutcracker promises a mesmerizing journey for all ages.

This season, the Canton Symphony Orchestra returns to perform Tchaikovsky's iconic score live at every performance. Feel the music surround you, enhancing the magic of this timeless story. Join us for Canton Ballet's The Nutcracker, a captivating celebration of dance, music, and the joy of the holidays.

Step into the unforgettable world of Cinderella, April 3–5, 2025, where love, magic, and transformation come to life. Set to Prokofiev's soaring score, this full-length classic will capture the hearts of all ages, telling a story where kindness prevails and dreams really do come true.

From the moment the curtain rises, Cinderella's enchanting journey draws you in, leaving you spellbound by the beauty of this dreamlike ballet.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to Canton Ballet performances are sold exclusively through cantonballet.com, using the trusted ticket service provider, Etix. If patrons require assistance or have inquiries about the online ticket purchase process, they can reach out to Canton Ballet's offices directly at 330.455.7220.

