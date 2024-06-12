COLD CASE LIVE Brings Real-Life Crime Solving To Lincoln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, true-crime fanatics and web sleuths will have their chance to be in the detective's shoes with COLD CASE LIVE, a brand-new live show that will take audiences on a journey to unlock the mysteries of – and potentially help solve – America's most notorious cold cases.

COLD CASE LIVE is hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy (“Real NCIS” and Starz TV's “Wrong Man”), the international cold case expert who has successfully solved hundreds of murders while working with detectives around the world to implement his methodology.

COLD CASE LIVE is a deep-dive exploration into the world of unsolved crimes. The show will feature in-depth analyses, firsthand insights, reenactments and more during an evening of shocking revelations as host Kennedy takes audiences behind-the-scenes and walks them through the process of solving cases. Together, they'll inspect clues from chilling cases like The Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer, and The JonBenét Ramsey case among others.

Kennedy will also discuss developments in forensic techniques including investigative genetic genealogy that have changed the nature of cold cases in recent years (such as the Grim Sleeper case), and how technology and AI will shape the future of cold case investigations to help tip the balance in favor of justice. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session with Kennedy and share their thoughts on who could have committed these crimes.

“COLD CASE LIVE will give you a much deeper understanding of why these cases go cold in the first place, and how my methodology helps successfully resolve them – the same method detectives around the world are using to solve their cases today,” says Kennedy. “Many shows and books delve into the criminal's perspective, but now you'll get a glimpse into the minds of top detectives. I strongly believe that COLD CASE LIVE - with some help from our audiences - will help us solve another important case so we can help bring justice and resolution for victims and their families.”

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, nearly 340,000 murder cases in the United States remain unsolved today.

COLD CASE LIVE is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the same producers of last season's riveting and successful national tour of “The Psychology of Serial Killers.”

CAPA welcomes COLD CASE LIVE to the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 30.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, June 14.

ABOUT Joe Kennedy (Expert Host)

Joey (Joe) D. Kennedy is the Vice President for the BlueLine Training Group LLC. Joe retired as the Special Agent-in-Charge for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Carolinas Field Office in 2014 after 28 years serving NCIS offices around the world. Joe is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Pfeiffer College, Misenheimer, North Carolina. He received a Master of Policy Management degree from Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

While with NCIS, Joe served in a variety of positions focusing on violent crimes and undercover operations. He was the Primary Architect and First Program Manager for the internationally acclaimed NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit. He wrote the methodology and protocol for NCIS Cold Case investigations, which has been adopted by numerous police agencies around the globe. He is the founder of the Carolinas Cold Case Coalition and former Consulting Committee Member of the American Investigative Society of Cold Cases (AISOCC).

Joe is a charter member of the International Homicide Investigators Association and North Carolina Homicide Investigators Association. He was featured in the “Real NCIS” and a core team expert for the Starz TV “Wrong Man” Series. Joe is the co-author of “Solving Cold Case – Investigation Techniques and Protocol.” Joe serves as an expert witness for police investigative procedures and homicide investigations throughout the United States.

