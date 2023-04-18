CATCO To Make Special Announcement At 2023-2024 Season Announcement Reception

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The audience will be the first to hear about next season's productions, enjoy a sneak peek at each show, and learn about plans for CATCO's future.

Apr. 18, 2023  

CATCO will announce their 2023-2024 season and share a special announcement about the organization's future at the Season Announcement Reception on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30pm.

The evening will be hosted by CATCO's Executive Director, Christy Farnbauch, and Artistic Director, Leda Hoffmann. The audience will be the first to hear about next season's productions, enjoy a sneak peek at each show, and learn about plans for CATCO's future which will be unveiled that evening. Information will also be shared about CATCO's Education Programming and upcoming opportunities for kids, teens, and adults.

"Our productions are contemporary and so are our ideas," said Hoffmann. "Our season reflects the topics that people are talking about right now and matter to the Columbus community."

"We have been leaning into our vision and purpose more every year and are excited to share some big news about CATCO's future on May 9," said Farnbauch.

CATCO's 39th season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC), a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

CATCO also appreciates the support of the Ella Richey Wells and Theodore R. Magnuson Fund of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all of its citizens, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973. Other supporters include The Shubert Foundation Inc. and Nationwide.

The event takes place in Studio One of the Riffe Center Studios in Downtown Columbus, located at 77 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. The general public is invited, and admission is free. RSVP at CBUSArts.com. Attendees will enjoy a cash bar & light hors d'oeuvres and can purchase 2023-2024 CATCO Season subscription packages at a one-day-only special rate. Free parking is available beginning at 6:00pm in the Riffe Center Parking Garage.

CATCO is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. CATCO exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy. For more information, visit catco.org.




More Hot Stories For You


CATCO will announce their 2023-2024 season and share a special announcement about the organization's future at the Season Announcement Reception on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30pm.
