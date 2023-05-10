CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season

During their 2023-24 Season Announcement Reception last night, CATCO announced that it has changed its name to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio. The new name reflects the organization's commitment to producing contemporary theatre as well as their roots in Ohio. While the name has changed, the organization's purpose remains the same - harnessing the transformational power of theatre that engages with the current moment to inspire a community of empathy for adults and young people.

"We're so proud of the work we've done under our previous name, and feedback from a variety of community stakeholders has revealed it's time for a change," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director. "Our new name reflects our deep commitment to contemporary ideas, puts theatre front and center, and also celebrates our location as we create world class theatre with outstanding talent, made by and for Ohioans. The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is more than just a new name - it's a symbol of our dedication to the craft and to our community."

"We're building on our rich history and the vision of our founders, while pushing forward with new ideas and new voices," said Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director. "By highlighting the word "contemporary" in our new name, it emphasizes that we create theatre that is relevant for our times, so whether onstage or in the classroom, our theatre programming is of-the-moment."

At tonight's event, Farnbauch and Hoffmann announced the 2023-2024 season which kicks off with POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, by Selina Fillinger. The show will be directed by Leda Hoffmann and runs September 21 - October 8, 2023. Audiences should brace themselves for an uproarious journey through the White House corridors, where chaos reigns supreme and a series of ill-conceived comments by the President threaten to derail everything. With the fate of the nation hanging in the balance, a rather uniquely paired-up group of women bands together to try to save the President's life all while preventing the public from finding out the truth. This fast-paced comedy is packed with hilarious one-liners and outrageous situations that will have you laughing out loud, while also celebrating the strength and resilience of women in the face of adversity.

Next up, running November 2-19, 2023 the show Good Grief by Ngozi Anyanwu shares the story of a young woman who searches for answers in the stars, her family, and the boy next-door. Nkechi, a first-generation Nigerian-American and a med-school dropout, is looking for identity and healing in the aftermath of the devastating loss of her best friend. This play is a moving and magical exploration of grief and hope that takes us on a journey from the fuzzy edges of mourning to the limitless expanse of the stars. The show will be directed by Shanelle Marie and Alan Tyson.

From December 14-23, 2023, the Christmas spirit will be in full swing with the one-woman show, A Christmas Carol. Directed by Leda Hoffmann and featuring audience-favorite Angela Iannone (9 to 5, An Iliad), this unique retelling of the classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol runs December 14 - 23, 2023 and brings the story to life in a virtuosic performance that will leave you spellbound. You will be transported to the timeless world of Scrooge, haunting spirits, and redemption.

After having a reading in the 2022 New Works Festival for Young Audiences, The Worries of Wesley: Or, How I Learned to Stop Having Anxiety or Not Really, But I am Trying, written by Jessica Moss, will have its world premiere production January 26, 2024 - February 4, 2024. The show will be directed by Alan Tyson. Wesley is a bright and curious kid who loves school, has great friends, and supportive parents. But sometimes, the world can feel overwhelming, especially for someone with anxiety. The Worries of Wesley is a heartwarming and uplifting experience that will leave young people and adults alike feeling empowered and ready to tackle life's challenges with confidence.

Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau, runs February 29 - March 17, 2024. As the auto industry changes in Detroit, four auto factory coworkers have formed an unbreakable bond in the break room. But as rumors of the factory's closure and the recession loom, tensions rise, and alliances are questioned. This play takes a deep dive into the complexities of factory work in America and will be directed by Raymond O. Caldwell.

The last show of the season is Ride The Cyclone, with lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, running April 18 - May 5, 2024. This fanciful dark comedy takes place after a tragic rollercoaster accident claims the lives of several high school choir students and they find themselves in the afterlife at a dilapidated carnival, face-to-face with the mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak. In his crystal ball, Karnak sees that only one student can be returned to the land of the living, and it is up to them to decide which among them is most deserving. As the students compete to prove their worthiness, they sing and dance their way through a series of hilarious and touching performances, revealing their deepest hopes and fears. Ride the Cyclone will be directed by Leda Hoffmann.

"This season is a thrilling rollercoaster," said Hoffmann. "From stories of power and comedy, the wonder of the stars, love, grief, anxiety, to struggles of working life, and a wild ride into the afterlife... this lineup has been designed to engage and uplift audiences of all ages."

"Each production in this season offers a unique perspective and a thought-provoking message, leaving you with more than you came with," said Farnbauch. "Humor, heart, and an emphasis on the power of human connection leads the way into this season. So, whether you have been a long-time fan of our work or are jumping into this new moment with The Contemporary, we can't wait to see you in the theatre!"

On sale now, a full Mainstage Subscription package includes one ticket for each of the four shows in the season for only $172, with an optional add-on performance of The Worries of Wesley at $22 for adults and $12 for children under 16. Six-ticket Flex Subscriptions and go on sale June 15 for $270.

A Christmas Carol can be added to a subscription package for only $27.00 per ticket.

Single tickets will go on sale July 5 for all productions in the season for $48.00. Single tickets for The Worries of Wesley will cost $25 for adults and $15 for children under 16.

To purchase subscriptions now, visit Click Here, contact the CBUSArts Ticket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com or 614.469.0939.