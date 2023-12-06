CAPA to Present Valentine's-Themed Concert With Over The Rhine At The Lincoln Theatre

Over the Rhine, the Cincinnati-based, husband-and-wife team of Karin Bergquist (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar) and Linford Detweiler (vocals, acoustic guitar, keyboards), has been a prolific, music-making, folk-pop duo for more than two decades. Join them in Columbus for a very special concert: "Infamous Love Songs: An Over the Rhine Valentine's Concert,” on February 9, 2024, at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, December 8, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

When you listen to Over the Rhine, you quickly fall under the spell of Karin's timeless voice “which has the power to stop the world in its tracks” (Performing Songwriter). But then the songs start hitting you. Paste Magazine writes, “Over the Rhine creates true confessional masterpieces that know neither border nor boundary” and included Bergquist and Detweiler in their list of 100 Best Living Songwriters. Rolling Stone recently wrote, Over the Rhine is a band “with no sign of fatigue, whose moment has finally arrived.” That's quite a sentiment for a band celebrating 30 years of writing, recording, and life on the road. But as Karin Bergquist states, “There is still so much music left to be made.”

Love & Revelation, the brand-new album from Over the Rhine, is a record for right now. The songs have been rigorously road tested and burst at the seams with loss, lament, and resilient hope. The LA Times writes, “The Ohio based husband and wife duo has long been making soul-nourishing music, and the richness only deepens.”

Love & Revelation marks the duo's 15th studio album over a 30-year continuous career of writing, recording, and touring together. In that time, singer-songwriters/ multi-instrumentalists Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler (who've been married for 22 years) have built a vivid, emotionally charged body of work that has won them a deeply devoted following and critical acclaim.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Over the Rhine

Friday, February 9, 2024

Lincoln Theatre

$32-$39

Join Over the Rhine, the Cincinnati-based, husband-and-wife team of Karin Bergquist (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar) and Linford Detweiler (vocals, acoustic guitar, keyboards), for a very special concert: "Infamous Love Songs: An Over the Rhine Valentine's Concert.” Over a 30-year continuous career of writing, recording, and touring together, Bergquist and Detweiler (who've been married for 22 years) have built a vivid, emotionally charged body of work that has won them a deeply devoted following and critical acclaim. For tickets, visit www.capa.com or Click Here.