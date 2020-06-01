CAPA and the Greater Columbus Arts Council Partner to Launch #ArtUnitesCbus

CAPA and the Greater Columbus Arts Council (Arts Council) have partnered to launch #ArtUnitesCbus, an initiative to employ Columbus-based visual artists to paint murals on the plywood installed over the broken windows at the Ohio Theatre (39 East State Street) and Arts Council office (182 East Long Street). The selected artists are a diverse group of visual artists living and working in Columbus and are being paid for their work on the murals. The installations are already underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

"Our city and our nation must address the serious issues of inequality and injustice that continue to plague our society. While these murals don't solve those issues, this is an opportunity to spark hope and light in our community while we work toward much needed change," stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "The arts bring the community together and this is our way of doing that while the Ohio Theatre is closed and under repair."

"#ArtUnitesCbus is just one small way the arts community is trying to help. These murals are not the answer, simply a message that we ALL can, and must, help heal our community," said Tom Katzenmeyer, President & CEO of the Arts Council. "I'd like to call on Columbus businesses with boarded storefronts to consider hiring artists to paint messages of healing and unity. We can help you connect with these talented creatives, just reach out to grants@gcac.org."

Artists to be exhibited at the Ohio Theatre:

Adam Brouilette

Duarte Brown

Barbara Fant

Lisa McLymont

Francesca Miller

Stephanie Rond

Shelbi Harris Roseboro

Jen Wrubleski (@wrubles)

Artists to be exhibited at the Arts Council offices:

Bryant Anthony - aka Bee1ne

Hakim Callwood

Felicia Dunson

Katie Golonka

Briston Harris

Katerina Harris

Shelbi Harris Roseboro

Adam Hernandez

Kayneisha Holloway

Andrew Lundberg

Bryan Moss

Ariel Peguero - aka APEG

AJ Vanderelli

