CAPA Hosts The Piano Guys November 13 At The Palace Theatre

The Piano Guys, on the heels of their 2023 album, Unstoppable, return to Columbus for a Wednesday, November 13, show at the Palace Theatre.

This quartet, consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), emerged as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight. In 2023, they unveiled their 13th album, "Unstoppable," a compilation of exhilarating and emotionally profound cover songs written over the past two years.

“Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?” asks member Steven Sharp Nelson. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together—but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”

Since their official debut in 2011, The Piano Guys have unleashed 13 albums, securing six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart. Their music has amassed a staggering 2 billion-plus global streams, while their YouTube videos have garnered over 1.6 billion views. Their Spotify presence alone boasts nearly 2 million monthly listeners. They've sold out concert venues in almost every corner of the globe and have cultivated a devoted fan base numbering in the millions.

The Piano Guys have earned recognition from publications like The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, and Mashable. They've also graced the screens of major television networks, with appearances on “CBS Sunday Morning,” “TODAY” Show, “Good Morning America,” and “The Tonight Show.”

Tickets

Tickets start at $43.50 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, March 1, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

