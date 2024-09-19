CAPA HAUNTS THE OHIO Set For October 23 at the Ohio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA invites children of all ages for a special, slightly spooky, visit to the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) this fall. Children and adults are invited to wear costumes and explore the Ohio Theatre, which will be decorated for the season.

CAPA's third annual free, family-friendly Halloween-themed event, “CAPA Haunts the Ohio” will be held on Wednesday, October 23, from 4 to 7 pm.

In addition to trick-or-treating, guests can also grab a craft, take photos at selfie stations, view a Day of the Dead display and more. Drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available for purchase. CAPA Associate Organist David Fleisher will perform music on the Mighty Morton theatre organ presented by Ice Miller sporadically throughout the event. “Creatures” courtesy of For All Species Education and characters from Castle on a Cloud Entertainment will be on hand.

Trick-or-treat bags will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own bags or buckets.

Trick-or-treat stations and entertainment will be provided by CAPA and our friends: CCT (Columbus Children's Theatre), Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, and Short North Stage.

In addition, Columbus Commons will have themed activities from 4-7 pm, including a dance party on their iconic stage, spooky readings from the Columbus Metropolitan Library, photo-worthy creatures by Otherworld, a sway-pole performance by the Amazing Giants, Halloween photo opps by Burgundy Ginger Events, Ohio Apple Cider available for purchase (enjoy with or without “Boo'ze”), and pumpkins for purchase. Classic Halloween-themed cartoons will be playing on the outdoor video screens.

No pets (other than service animals) will be permitted inside the theatre. Additionally, the trick-or-trick route includes many flights of stairs.

Preferred parking is in the Columbus Commons garage at 55 E. Rich St., a short, three-minute walk to the theatre. Guests can walk through Columbus Commons and enter the Ohio Theatre under the main marquee on State Street to begin their experience.

Tickets are not required for this free event. Visit www.capa.com for more information.

Comments