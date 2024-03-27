BalletMet to Close Out the 2023-24 Columbus Season with ROMEO AND JULIET Alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wrapping up both its 46th season and Artistic Director Edwaard Liang's last season with the company, BalletMet will present Liang's Romeo and Juliet for the first time since 2017. The ballet will be performed at the Ohio Theatre April 26-28 with live music from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, led by Rossen Milanov.

Romeo and Juliet was Liang's first, original full-length ballet premiering for the first time at the Tulsa Ballet in 2012. Inspired by Sergei Prokofiev's score, Romeo and Juliet sets William Shakespeare's most well-known and beloved play to dance. The action-packed, visually stunning ballet will feature sword fights, a grand ball, and the iconic balcony scene—presented with passion and elegance.

“I will cherish the last 10 years I spent at BalletMet, and it is so special for our final Columbus production of the season to also be the first full-length piece I choreographed,” said Liang. “Romeo and Juliet is a beautiful production, and I think its return will be nostalgic for many.”

Romeo and Juliet will also be the last Columbus production for BalletMet dancer Caitlin Valentine, who is retiring after this season. Valentine has been a company member at BalletMet for the last 10 years and will portray Juliet in her final Columbus production.

“We have had an amazing 46th season and are looking forward to bringing such a special production back to the Ohio alongside the CSO and Rossen Milanov, as well as touring with Edwaard's Seasons in Salt Lake City,” said Sue Porter, BalletMet's executive director. “Both Caitlin and Edwaard are special parts of the BalletMet family, and we are excited for what the future holds for both of them.”

Tickets

Romeo and Juliet will be two hours and 15 minutes long with an intermission. Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $180.30 and can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848. More information about the Pay What You Want and Student/Teacher Rush Ticket Programs can be found at www.balletmet.org/experience/.

ABOUT BALLETMET

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation's 20 largest ballet companies.

Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 200 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. In the past, the company toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.

BalletMet's Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,000 students, ages 3 to 95, each year. Dancers in its Student Division Trainee Programs gain invaluable training and experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the Company's professional dancers.

BalletMet's dance access and education programs serve nearly 30,000 people annually. There are a variety of opportunities to experience and learn the art of dance including free classes, complimentary tickets and student scholarships. BalletMet offers more than 60 scholarships each year to talented youth, many from underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.

For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.