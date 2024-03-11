BalletMet Unveils Five-Show Lineup for Its 47th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BalletMet has packed its 2024-25 season full of fan favorites, world premieres, and timeless classics. The 47th season will be the last programmed by current Artistic Director Edwaard Liang and feature Dracula, The Nutcracker, West Side Story, Sleeping Beauty, and Black Voices. BalletMet’s new artistic director is set to be announced later this year.

“This season will be another year full of beautiful choreography and exciting stories and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with Columbus,” said Sue Porter, BalletMet’s executive director. “And with just as much excitement, we cannot wait to welcome our new artistic director this year to help bring our 47th season to life.”

One of BalletMet’s most legendary productions, David Nixon’s Dracula, will return to the Davidson Theatre stage Oct. 25-Nov. 2, 2024. With haunting choreography and enigmatic characters, Dracula draws attendees into a captivating homage to Bram Stoker's timeless tale of the undead.

Kicking off the holiday season will be the beloved classic, The Nutcracker, from Dec. 12-28, 2024, at the Ohio Theatre. The community tradition will feature the full company and academy students of all ages as they follow Clara on her enchanting journey through the Land of Snow and the Courts of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Following in the new year, West Side Story will take the Ohio Theatre stage Feb. 13-16, 2025. The production will be an exciting community collaboration alongside CAPA, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and Opera Columbus.

Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by Liang to Tchaikovsky's timeless score, will tell the tale of Princess Aurora's century-long slumber through breathtaking costumes, intricate scenery, and dazzling choreography. The production will be at the Ohio Theatre May 2-4, 2025.

Wrapping up the season will be Black Voices at the Davidson Theatre June 6-14, 2025. The triple-bill will be a vibrant collection of three innovative ballets including the return of Ulysses Dove's electrifying Red Angels, along with two exciting world premieres from Dwight Rhoden and Jennifer Archibald.

Subscriptions for BalletMet’s 47th season go on sale March 10. Single tickets for The Nutcracker will go on sale July 1, single tickets for West Side Story will be announced at a later date, and single tickets for all other productions will go on sale Aug. 1. Ohio Theatre single ticket pricing ranges from $30-$109, and Davidson single ticket pricing ranges from $30-$93. All tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.