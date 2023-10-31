BUDDY GUY - DAMN RIGHT FAREWELL Rescheduled at The Palace Theatre

Due to a medical issue affecting the artist, the Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell show on November 15, 2023, at the Palace Theatre is being rescheduled to April 2, 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show. Ticket refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago's fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city's halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

EVENT DETAILS:

Buddy Guy

Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy returns to Columbus as part of his “Damn Right Farewell” Tour. Guy is a genuine American treasure and one of the final surviving connections to an historic era in the country's musical evolution. Tickets start at $44. Visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2022-23 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music, Adalene Flechtner Fund for Columbus, Richard H. and Ann Shafer Fund II, and Wayne E. and Mildred K. Smith Fund for Columbus, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.