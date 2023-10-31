BUDDY GUY - DAMN RIGHT FAREWELL Rescheduled at The Palace Theatre

The show has been rescheduled to April 2, 2024.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BUDDY GUY - DAMN RIGHT FAREWELL Rescheduled at The Palace Theatre

BUDDY GUY - DAMN RIGHT FAREWELL Rescheduled at The Palace Theatre

Due to a medical issue affecting the artist, the Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell show on November 15, 2023, at the Palace Theatre is being rescheduled to April 2, 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show. Ticket refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago's fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city's halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

EVENT DETAILS: 

Buddy Guy

Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy returns to Columbus as part of his “Damn Right Farewell” Tour. Guy is a genuine American treasure and one of the final surviving connections to an historic era in the country's musical evolution. Tickets start at $44. Visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2022-23 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music, Adalene Flechtner Fund for Columbus, Richard H. and Ann Shafer Fund II, and Wayne E. and Mildred K. Smith Fund for Columbus, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.



RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Interview: Cat Savage of COMEDIAN RHAPSODY at Davidson Theatre Photo
Interview: Cat Savage of COMEDIAN RHAPSODY at Davidson Theatre

“I’ve always been a very practical person, and obviously, pursuing a career in comedy is not the practical career in terms of financial security,” Savage said. “My parents were much more supportive than you’d think. They were of the opinion if you don’t try this now, you’re going to regret not trying the rest of your life.”

2
Review: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? at The Garden Theatre Photo
Review: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? at The Garden Theatre

Nogueira’s attention to detail, Edward Carignan’s tight direction, and Ellowitz and Heleringer’s well-manicured mannerisms give WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE an enjoyable suspension of belief.

3
Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatres OLIVER JR Photo
Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre's OLIVER JR

The New Albany Middle School Theatre Department presents, Oliver Jr. the Broadway Junior version of Lionel Bart's classic musical based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, as its fall musical. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. By Lionel Bart, Directed by Melissa Gould, Cast: Oliver Twist: Jackson Stukus & Craig West (double cast), Fagin: Eliot James, Nancy: Kayla Haynes, Artful Dodger: Juliet Erlenbach, Bill Sikes: Aidan Ellison, Mr. Brownlow: Myles Patton, Bumble: Ava Coleman, Widow Corney: Emma Bader, Dr. Grimwig: Harper Rosebaugh, Bet: Lila Griveas, Noah Claypoole: Tatum Holmes, Charlotte: Hope Rooney, Mrs. Bedwin: Eve Limpach, Charlie Bates: Meredith Zeallear, Mr. Sowerberry: Jaxon Hamilton Mrs. Sowerberry: Anna Jenkins, Market Sellers: Gia Ellenberg, Olivia Fuller, Noelle Griffith, Aeva Joyner, Old Sally: Shae Star,Matron: Madison Waltman, Fagin’s Gang: Madeline Bowser, Belina Chang, Ava Coleman, Gia Ellenberg, Olivia Fuller, Noelle Griffith, Tatum Holmes, Anna Jenkins, Aeva Joyner, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Royale Lyles, Evie Nacht, Hope Rooney, Rowan Sittler, Estelle Woolford, Meredith Zeallear, Alice Zusman, Ensemble: Ava Bame, Autumn Bampton, Anne Farrell, Beatrice Galaise, Reese Juday, Marie Leray, Samantha Pietro, Charlotte Proudfoot, Dance Captains: Juliet Erlenbach, Aeva Joyner, Meredith Zeallear, Asst. Dance Captains: Royale Lyles, Rowan Sittler New Albany Middle School Theatre presents Oliver Jr. to be performed October 27 - 29, 2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts - Mershad Hall. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club/home

4
Married Couple Libby Servais And Stephan Stubbins Return Home To Ohio With BROADWAY IN LOV Photo
Married Couple Libby Servais And Stephan Stubbins Return Home To Ohio With BROADWAY IN LOVE At Ohio State Marion

Broadway actress, Libby Servais ('Wicked' on Broadway) and husband, Stephan Stubbins ('Mary Poppins' on Broadway), bring their two-person show 'Broadway In Love' to The Ohio State University at Marion's Morrill Hall Auditorium on November 9, 2023 as a part of the Five Nights on Campus performance series.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond in Columbus Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond
Renaissance Theatre (11/11-11/19)Tracker
The Sleepwalker of Holstenwall in Columbus The Sleepwalker of Holstenwall
CCT (10/19-11/11)Tracker
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Columbus The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
Moulin Rouge! in Columbus Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Columbus Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play) in Columbus It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
Elf The Musical in Columbus Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
Speaker Series: Lunch & Learn BRAINSTORMS in Columbus Speaker Series: Lunch & Learn BRAINSTORMS
The Avalon Theatre (11/15-11/15)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Columbus The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (12/02-12/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You