Andy Grammar Acoustic Tour to Play McCoy Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer will bring his headlining fall tour, Greater Than: A One Man Show, to the McCoy Center for the Arts (100 E. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany) on Friday, September 13.



This intimate new solo, acoustic set blends a series of songs, poetry, and storytelling. The tour comes on the heels of the release of his new song, “Without You.”



Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



“Without You” is a compelling, encouraging song celebrating self-empowerment and the strength it takes to choose yourself, with co-writing credits from Grammy & Oscar nominated songwriter Sam Ashworth (H.E.R., Sia, Leslie Odom Jr.). Marking a new musical chapter for Grammer, the track showcases his dynamic vocals and reaches a soaring chorus as he admits, “I think I’d be better without you.” With lyrical vulnerability and an optimistic, hopeful spin, “Without You” is certain to captivate and inspire listeners, in true Grammer fashion.



Grammer’s upcoming headlining fall tour, ‘Greater Than: A One Man Show’ will be a night of songs, poetry, and storytelling, with Andy performing both new music and hits throughout a special solo acoustic set. The coast-to-coast tour kicks off in September and will bring his captivating live show to markets including Detroit, Washington, DC, Seattle, and others. In addition, Grammer was the premier artist partner in National Geographic’s ‘ourHome’ Earth Month campaign, teaming up with the organization for a special performance of his song “Jump.”



About Andy Grammer:

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Grammer was even named the #1 "Happy" Streaming artist globally. Inspiring fans around the world, he has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers.



His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good”; the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)”; the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Comments