Actors' Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALES

“Telling Tales” is a season dedicated to celebrating the stories that we share and the ways we share them.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 4 Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Actors' Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALES

In a sneak preview party at Germania Singing & Sporty Society last weekend, Actors' Theatre of Columbus (ATC) revealed its 2024 summer outdoor season, “Telling Tales,” in addition to the return of its indoor Shakespeare Underground series.

 

“Telling Tales” is a season dedicated to celebrating the stories that we share and the ways we share them. Myths, legends, lies, fairy tales and family folklore blend to magnify the truths that make us truly human. “Telling Tales” promises to be a season of romance, comedy, love, and truth.

 

BEAUTY & THE BEAST by Lucy Kirkwood

 

Devised by Katie Mitchell and Lucy Kirkwood

Directed by Philip J. Hickman

Thur-Sun, May 23 – June 16

 

A tale as old as time, retold with a magical new spin. Lucy Kirkwood's Beauty & the Beast is full of fairy tale romance, comedy, and enchantment. The wickedly charismatic Man in Pink presents his version of events, casting a spell over Beauty, her cursed Beast, and a single red rose. Add a magical Rabbit and a personal assistant who wants to sing and presto! *

 

*This is not the version told by a Certain Mouse.

 

CHICKEN & BISCUITS by Douglas Lyons

 

Directed by Alan Tyson

Thur-Sun, June 20 – July 14

 

Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons debuted on Broadway in 2021. This hilarious family comedy about a funeral is the story of two sisters saying farewell to their father. They try to lay their own conflicts to rest while family secrets come to light and their kids try to let their own identities emerge at last. Funny, warm, and joyful, Chicken & Biscuits is sure to be a perfect show for a picnic at the park.

 

TWELFTH NIGHT by William Shakespeare

 

Directed by Nina Martin and Rowan Winterwood

Thur-Sun, July 18 – August 11

 

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, or What You Will is the Bard's wild comedy of mistaken identity, lovesick servants, and literature's most famous stocking-centered revenge plot. Orsino is in love with Olivia, who is in love with Cesario, who is really Viola in disguise, who is in love with Orsino! Meanwhile a drunken knight, madcap servants, and a wise fool negotiate their own romances and revenges.

 

AN ILIAD by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare

 

Directed by Cat McAlpine

Thur-Sun, August 15 – September 1

 

An Iliad is Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's riveting retelling of Homer's famous epic about war, cycles of violence, and what it means to change the narrative. Told by multiple poets and muses, this production of An Iliad will bring together the ancient and modern to explore the heart of humanity and the hope for a better tomorrow.

 

All performances take place at 8 pm at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. All performances are offered for FREE (donations accepted at intermission), or reserve a chair, blanket, or lounger in advance.

 

ATC's experimental series, “The Shakespeare Underground,” will return in 2024 in its new home of Germania Singing & Sport Society (543 S Front St.). In addition, ATC will also present a special performance of What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's at the German Village Meeting Haus (588 S Third St.) on Sunday, February 4 at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are $15 (or FREE for Parkinson's patients and their care partners) and available at Click Here.

 

Actors' Theatre of Columbus (ATC) celebrates the possibilities of classic theater and literature, leading our diverse community in artistic excellence, education, and vision. Founded in 1982, ATC is a nonprofit performing arts theater troupe presenting plays by William Shakespeare and other time-honored authors with relevance to a contemporary audience. ATC performs outdoors from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend at Schiller Park in German Village. ATC has a broad influence in the artistic community of the city, as well as educational outreach in schools and summer theatre camps in Schiller Park. The Globe School, ATC's education wing, hosts classes for kids, teens, and adults, as well as professional internships for young theater professionals. For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowb Photo
Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live

“It’s amazing to see how far some people can go in eight days. The students have to have the curiosity, courage, and a willingness just to try and fail at something and then pick themselves back up again.” Stacie Boord

2
Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live Photo
Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live

In THE DREAM AND BEYOND, Shadowbox Live examines how the words in King’s speech affect the lives of 11 people through acting, dancing and singing. The show opens on Jan. 25 and runs through April 14 at the troupe’s theater (503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus)

3
SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Womens Theatre in February Photo
SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February

Ember Women’s Theatre will present Second Servings by Nancy Shelton Williams. Second Servings was developed as a part of eMBer's New Play Program, where the company works alongside playwrights to develop new works with table work, feedback sessions, staged readings, and ultimately a staged production.

4
Photos: First look at MTVarts A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Pop up Blackbox at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/227-a-night-of-one-acts-2024

More Hot Stories For You

SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in FebruarySECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next WeekDublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week
Monroe Theatre Will Host LUMINARIES IN THE SQUARE Event on New Year's EveMonroe Theatre Will Host LUMINARIES IN THE SQUARE Event on New Year's Eve
McCoy Center to Host Comedian Brian Regan In Concert in AprilMcCoy Center to Host Comedian Brian Regan In Concert in April

Videos

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You