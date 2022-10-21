Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Running November 4-6, 11-13, 18-19, 2022 at MadLab Theatre.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...By Kate Hamill

Actors' Theatre Of Columbus presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...by Kate Hamill and directed by Adam Simon.

"The dangerous misconception is that they're fanged or pale or deformed. That you could identify one at a glance. But the monsters look just like us."

Both terrifying and riotous, Kate Hamill's imaginative, gender-bending "feminist revenge fantasy" is like no Dracula you've ever seen-exploring the nature of predators and reinventing the story as a smart, disquieting, darkly comic drama.

Running November 4-6, 11-13, 18-19, 2022 at MadLab Theatre (227 N 3rd St.). All performances at 8pm (no late seating).

Find more information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204885®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheactorstheatre.org%2Fdracula-a-feminist-revenge-fantasy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



