Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents the World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER This Month

Performances run January 13-22.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents the World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER This Month

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play "The Price of Power," written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.; January 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $20 and will be available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

In "The Price of Power", President John F. Kennedy and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover are locked in a fight for political survival. Kennedy can fire Hoover, but Hoover knows enough to bring Kennedy down. To protect himself, Kennedy makes his brother Bobby Attorney General and Hoover's boss. A struggle emerges between Hoover and the Kennedys - a power game in which all are highly skilled.

"We are honored to once again collaborate with Herb Brown and present "The Price of Power" in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "True to historical record, 'The Price of Power' takes its audience inside power politics and raises questions, which then, as now, lie at the heart of political and human behavior."

The cast for "The Price of Power" is as follows: Ralph Scott (John F. Kennedy), William Darby IV (Bobby F. Kennedy), Jon Putnam (J. Edgar Hoover), and Tom Holliday (Clyde Tolson.

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Joe Bishara (Director) - has collaborated on over 250 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Ohio's Abbey Theater of Dublin, Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and a Creative Consultant for both Broadway2LA Acting Studio and Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He is the creator of the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project and served for 6 years as the Program Coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) playwriting fellowship program. He is the President of Theatre Roundtable, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Society (SDC).

Herb Brown (Playwright) - The Duchess is Herb Brown's sixth play. Power of God (2002), You're My Boy (2005), The Final Table (2015), Henry Ford's Model E (2017) were staged in Columbus by The Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO). The Duchess (2022) was staged at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. You're my Boy and The Final Table received readings at The Actors Studio in New York and were nominated for the Greater Columbus Art Council (GCAC) Excellence in Art award. Brown has published two novels: Presumption of Guilt (1991, 1992 paperback), and Shadows of Doubt (1994 - a selection of The Literary Guild). A former partner in the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, he was elected a Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in 1986.




Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dub Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dublin Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dublin L Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dublin Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Abbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in January Photo
Abbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in January
The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play 'The Price of Power,' written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.; January 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m.
Feature: 2022 HOLIDAY SHOWS In Columbus Photo
Feature: 2022 HOLIDAY SHOWS In Columbus
I will proudly admit it. I don't like Christmas shows. I once videotaped HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS and purposely stopped taping right about the time the Grinch was about to dump the presents off the edge of Mount Crumpet. I empathize with Miles Finch and Mr. Potter more than I do with Buddy the Elf and George Bailey.

More Hot Stories For You


Abbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in JanuaryAbbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in January
December 19, 2022

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play 'The Price of Power,' written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.; January 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT Comes To Ohio Theatre In FebruaryHARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT Comes To Ohio Theatre In February
December 6, 2022

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Ohio Theatre with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series.
Opera Columbus Announces New Board President, Femi AdeyanjuOpera Columbus Announces New Board President, Femi Adeyanju
November 22, 2022

Opera Columbus has announced Femi Adeyanju as its new board president. Adeyanju is an avid opera lover and has been an Opera Columbus board member for more than five years, previously serving as the organization's Vice President and Finance Chair. 
Wright State Theatre to Present BRIGHT STAR Beginning This MonthWright State Theatre to Present BRIGHT STAR Beginning This Month
November 5, 2022

Wright State Theatre will present the bluegrass musical, BRIGHT STAR in its intimate Herbst Theatre from November 18-December 4th. Written by acclaimed comedian and bluegrass banjo player, Steve Martin, and indie rock artist, Edie Brickell, BRIGHT STAR is an uplifting theatrical journey that will hold you in its grasp.
Powell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series To Host COMMUNITY HARVEST in NovemberPowell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series To Host COMMUNITY HARVEST in November
October 31, 2022

In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s'mores.
share