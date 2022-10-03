Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Abbey Theater Presents Premiere Production Of CITY JAIL

"City Jail" will take to the stage Nov. 11-13, 2022 at the Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Road.

Columbus News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Abbey Theater Presents Premiere Production Of CITY JAIL

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the premiere production of the play "City Jail," written by Central Ohio playwright and author Catherine Adams. Tickets for the production are $20 per patron and are available at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater. "City Jail" will take to the stage Nov. 11-13, 2022 at the Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Road.

What happens when a woman advances a false claim of sexual harassment? What would compel her to do such a thing? Can the 'horribles' that spring out of this Pandora's box ever be stuffed back in again? These are a few of the questions that are pondered by "City Jail." Playwright Catherine Adams draws on her experience as a trial lawyer who defended against workplace sexual harassment claims to present a hard-hitting, realistic portraiture.

"We are honored to collaborate with Catherine Adams to present 'City Jail' in its fully conceived world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "Bringing this new play to the Abbey Theater stage after hosting multiple staged readings directly aligns with our new direction - serving as an incubation space for new theatrical programming."

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Catherine Adams (Playwright) is a lawyer of 25 years, former retailer, organic farmer and a writer. 'City Jail' is her first produced play.





More Hot Stories For You


CAPA Announces 19 High Schools Selected To Participate in the Marquee AwardsCAPA Announces 19 High Schools Selected To Participate in the Marquee Awards
September 29, 2022

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the 19 local high schools selected to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation.
Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15
September 28, 2022

Canton Ballet presents Celebrate Dance! at the Canton Palace Theatre on October 15. The program features a diverse selection of dance genres and new creations choreographed by today's most talented dance-makers.
CAPA's Presentation Of AILEY II To Feature Four Remarkable WorksCAPA's Presentation Of AILEY II To Feature Four Remarkable Works
September 28, 2022

​​​​​​​The world-renowned dance company Ailey II will present a one-night-only Columbus performance at the Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm.
#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON in Columbus#HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON in Columbus
September 23, 2022

Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Columbus announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Tuesday, October 4 in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre.
Columbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANAColumbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANA
September 21, 2022

The Columbus Symphony opens its 2022-23 season with a tour de force—Music Director Rossen Milanov conducting Carl Orff's iconic and scandalous Carmina Burana—on Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre.