Abbey Theater Presents Premiere Production Of CITY JAIL

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the premiere production of the play "City Jail," written by Central Ohio playwright and author Catherine Adams. Tickets for the production are $20 per patron and are available at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater. "City Jail" will take to the stage Nov. 11-13, 2022 at the Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Road.

What happens when a woman advances a false claim of sexual harassment? What would compel her to do such a thing? Can the 'horribles' that spring out of this Pandora's box ever be stuffed back in again? These are a few of the questions that are pondered by "City Jail." Playwright Catherine Adams draws on her experience as a trial lawyer who defended against workplace sexual harassment claims to present a hard-hitting, realistic portraiture.

"We are honored to collaborate with Catherine Adams to present 'City Jail' in its fully conceived world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "Bringing this new play to the Abbey Theater stage after hosting multiple staged readings directly aligns with our new direction - serving as an incubation space for new theatrical programming."

Catherine Adams (Playwright) is a lawyer of 25 years, former retailer, organic farmer and a writer. 'City Jail' is her first produced play.