Wright State Theatre Opens Horror Classic CARRIE The Musical, On Halloween

Celebrate Halloween with the Stephen King novel-inspired CARRIE: the musical under the direction of Jamie Cordes (Senior Lecturer), and music direction by Matt Ebright. CARRIE will run three weekends from Oct. 31st to Nov. 17th.

This cautionary tale about teens and high school cruelty hits all the right notes for a thrilling theatrical experience with source material from the Stephen King novel. CARRIE, the musical's book is written by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment) and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

When asked about what excited him about the material, Jamie Cordes stated “What could be better than a musical that is a horror classic that includes bullying, religious fanaticism, telekinetic powers and pigs blood? This is not your typical high school musical. This cast has immense talent and has been creative, positive and eager to tell the story. Despite the horror of the tale, they bring joy to the work.”

CARRIE, the musical, marks Jamie Cordes's Festival Playhouse debut and ninth production as a faculty member of Wright State University. If you have been in attendance in the Herbst Studio Theatre in the past few years, you may have seen his direction on KELLY THE DESTROYER VS. THE SPRINGFIELD COBRAS and THE GONDOLIERS. He is also a Resident Artist for The Human Race Theatre Company and his most recent project at the Loft Theatre was as an actor/singer in This is Tom Jones! during the Human Race Theatre Company's 2023-2024 season.

CARRIE, the musical features scenic design by scenic design by guest Pam Lavarnway, costume design by faculty member Zoe Still, lighting design by faulty member Matthew Benjamin, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

CARRIE, the musical dates: October 31-November 17; 11 performances: Oct. 31 (7:30 pm), Nov. 1 (8 pm), 2 (8 pm), 3 (2 pm), 8 (8 pm), 9 (8 pm), 10 (2 pm), 15 (8 pm), 16 (2 pm & 8 pm), 17 (2 pm). FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.wright.edu/theatre.

