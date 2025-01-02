WAITRESS to be Presented by Baldwin Wallace at Beck Center for Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Beck Center for the Arts will collaborate with the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre program. This season, Waitress is on the menu.

This delightful musical was based on the 2007 indie film, Waitress. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler worked with Jessie Nelson as the book adaptor, and Sara Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics. From Mermaid Marshmallow pie comes a love story to save the day.

Nominated for 2016 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score, Beck Center's collaboration production with BWMT is full of local talent. Directed by Victoria Bussert, Music Direction by Matthew Webb, and Choreography by Lauren Marousek, the cast of Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre students will take the cake this Valentine's Day.

Director Victoria Bussert says, “I have always been a big fan of the original film by Adrienne Shelly; seeing how Jessie Nelson and Sara Bareilles adapted it to the stage was a truly thrilling theatrical experience. It is an honor to have the opportunity to ‘bake' our own unique production at Beck Center!”

Tickets start at $15 Smart Seats to $41 each, $37 (for seniors 65 and older), $20 for students with valid ID, and $15 for children under 12 years of age, plus ticket fees, available at 216-521-2540 and online.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person.

Waitress The Musical, Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Program Collaboration, is directed by Victoria Bussert, music direction Matthew Webb, choreography Lauren Marousek. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Book by Jessie Nelson. Senney Theater, Opening February 14 running Thursdays through Sundays until March 9, 2025.

The story of Jenna, the titular waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Based on the 2007 movie of the same name, Waitress features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”).

Comments