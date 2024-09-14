Video: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Cleveland Play House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Michael Barakiva, is running through September 29 at Allen Theatre. Check out the video preview here!

Jane Austen’s most beloved work brought to life! The outspoken and ﬁercely independent Elizabeth Bennet is determined to remain single, despite mounting pressure from her hovering and meddlesome mother. How will she be able to resist love in Regency-era society, even from the amusing, handsome, and somewhat aggravating Mr. Darcy? This classic English love story is a surprisingly hilarious, refreshingly modern romcom that celebrates the thrills of ﬁnding your perfectly imperfect match.

The cast includes Madalyn Baker, Christopher M. Bohan, Ari Derambakhsh, Reece Dos Santos, Marianna Gailus, Byron Johnson, Shunté Lofton, Colleen Longshaw Jackson*, Brendan Lowry, Christina McSheffrey, Calder Meis, Meredith Nelson, Adam Ortega, Christopher Pedersen, and Alfredo J. Ruiz.

The creative team for Pride and Prejudice features direction by Michael Barakiva, scenic design by Lex Liang, costume design by Olivera Gajic, lighting design by Erica Lauren Maholmes, sound design by Angie Hayes, wig design by Amanda Miller, choreography by Lauren Marousek, production dramaturgy by Craig Joseph, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and assistant direction by Esma Eddeb. The production will be stage managed by John Godbout*, assisted by Tyree Franklin.

Comments